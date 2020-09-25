A Decatur man is being held in Morgan County Jail after being indicted on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a juvenile, according to Decatur police.
Police said a Morgan County grand jury indicted Romauldo Jiminez Escobar, 56, 2101 Sparrow Road S.W., on the charge and he was arrested Wednesday. Police said Escobar, also known as Fransisco Jiminez, knew the victim but did not live at the same address as the victim.
His bond is set at $50,000.
