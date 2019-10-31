Decatur City and Morgan County schools have asked to be added as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the Morgan County Commission over its refusal to abide by a local law requiring it to distribute online sales tax money to the county’s three public school systems and volunteer fire departments.
Attorneys for the school districts filed the motion on Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court saying they should be allowed to intervene “because the school boards have a direct right to the property at issue in this lawsuit ... .”
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones and four others who are represented by the Alabama Education Association sued the commission on Oct. 1 after county officials failed to pass a resolution redirecting online sales taxes as specified in the Morgan County-specific law sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, in the last legislative session.
Superintendents Michael Douglas of Decatur and Bill Hopkins Jr. of Morgan County said they asked to intervene because they wanted the court to know they had an interest in the case and supported the litigation.
“We’ve been advised by our attorneys not to talk further about the case,” Hopkins said.
In a written statement, however, Douglas said, they also wanted to make sure Orr’s local law is enforced as “intended for the benefit of the students, teachers, and communities served” by Decatur and Morgan County.
The Birmingham law firm of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings is representing the two school districts and “we will split the cost,” Hopkins said.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long — a defendant in the lawsuit — said Wednesday he was not aware of the filings. He said the county is not against the school systems.
“We support schools, but we want the courts to decide the constitutionality of the local law,” Long said.
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones, a plaintiff in the original lawsuit, said she never doubted that the other public school systems supported the lawsuit.
“It’s good to see them get on board and help fight for what belongs to the students of Morgan County,” she said.
In addition to Jones, the lawsuit was brought by Hartselle school board member Venita Jones, the Hartselle City Education Association, the Decatur Education Association and the Morgan County Education Association, which the complaint describes as organizations for public school education workers.
Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson will hear arguments on Feb. 12.
Until the lawsuit is settled, the online sales tax distributed by the state to Morgan County will be held in an interest-bearing account in Montgomery as directed by the judge under an agreement reached between the parties. Long said the county two weeks ago sent its most recent distribution, $121,523.94, to the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s office.
The commissioners refused on Sept. 24 to pass a resolution allowing the funds to be distributed to schools and volunteer fire departments after an attorney the county hired said the law violated Section 105 of the state constitution, which deals with conflicts between state and local laws.
Until this month, the commission had used online sales taxes distributed by the state. The distributions began following the Legislature's passage of the 2015 Simplified Sellers Use Tax Remittance Act, which allows online sellers who ship to Alabama to collect sales taxes the state and local governments otherwise would not get. The statewide law became mandatory for most online sellers this year.
The local bill allows the commission to keep only 5% of the online sales tax it receives for “administrative purposes.” From the remaining money, the law required the commission beginning this month to send 85% of the funds to the three public school systems, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the funds will go to certified volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula mimics how the county divides sales tax collections from brick-and-mortar stores.
