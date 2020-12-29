A hospital employee who had a severe allergic reaction after being vaccinated was warned of heightened risk but preferred that to the risk of contracting COVID-19, Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said Monday, as the hospital reached a record number of infected inpatients and expected more.
“They had some underlying health conditions (so) that they would not be able to get the vaccine, but the employee said, ‘If I don’t get the vaccine and I get COVID, I’m going to die,’” Powers said Monday.
Powers said the employee, who received the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 on Dec. 22, had experienced an anaphylactic reaction to a different allergen in the past.
According to a statement from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the employee was in “required post-vaccine observation” when they had an anaphylactic reaction. It's the only severe allergic reaction in the state that ADPH has reported.
UAB's chief of hospital medicine Dr. Kierstin Kennedy said she understands why some people are nervous about receiving the vaccines, but they have been in the development process for years.
"One way to look at it is that everything that we're doing at this point is experimental," Kennedy said. "When you come into the hospital, we're throwing everything that we can at patients to try to make them better with only months' worth of data to help guide us.
"The vaccines are probably better off than some of our treatments because the technology and the science behind the development of the vaccine has actually come from work that they've done for years to develop other vaccines."
Powers said the employee’s decision to risk an allergic reaction in order to get vaccinated illustrates the severity of the virus.
“That’s how serious this is, and this is someone that works at the hospital every day, so they see what’s going on with these patients,” Powers said.
The employee is expected to recover fully, Powers said, adding that it was fortunate the employee received the vaccination at the hospital, rather than at an off-site location.
“People that do want it and have underlying health conditions, please make sure you come to the hospital and get it,” Powers said.
Powers said over 400 hospital employees have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. She said about one-quarter of vaccine recipients are physicians, and the rest are employees and front-line staff.
The hospital received 1,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, and will begin administering the first of two doses at a vaccine clinic on Wednesday. At a news conference Monday, Powers said half of the doses will go to hospital employees, and the other doses will be “allocated out to first responders, other clinics and physicians.”
ADPH has said it expects the general public to begin receiving the vaccines sometime this spring.
Hospitalizations
Powers said the hospital is at an “all-time high” for COVID-19 positive inpatients. As of Monday morning, the hospital had 96 confirmed and seven presumed COVID-19 inpatients.
The number of patients on ventilators has decreased slightly due to deaths, Powers said. About a week ago, the hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, while as of Monday there were 14 on ventilators. Powers said there are 23 people in intensive care, 14 of whom tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve had a lot of deaths over the Christmas holidays, which is unfortunate,” Powers said.
Powers said hospital staffing continues to be an issue, with about 10% of employees in quarantine due to exposure or testing positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve had a lot of nurses test positive so we’re trying to work through that. It’s been very difficult over the holidays with that,” Powers said.
As of Monday, the hospital had 173 employees out due to COVID-19. Powers said 81 tested positive for the virus, while 92 are self-quarantining. She said the hospital has about 1,700 employees.
Powers said individuals who test positive for COVID-19 who are at high risk for developing complications should call their doctors to ask about a referral for monoclonal antibody treatment. She said the antibody infusions have shown promise in preventing high-risk patients from requiring hospitalization.
“We have received another 70 or so (doses) this morning,” Powers said. “We have seen a lot of success with that keeping people out of the hospital.”
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by city employees.
“I frequently pray with our employees whenever they have the loss of a family member. I prayed with more employees during the month of December than I did the past four years, and that’s a tough thing to do,” Bowling said. “We’re seeing those type of death rates. Not all were COVID related, but it’s just still a lot of sadness taking place in our region.”
According to ADPH data, Morgan County has a positivity rate of just under 55% over the last two weeks, meaning more than half of individuals getting tested for COVID-19 are testing positive.
ADPH Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith said December has been a particularly difficult month in terms of COVID-19 infections and deaths, and the beginning of 2021 could be even worse as a post-holiday spike sets in. Smith said on her way to the Monday morning news conference, she drove past testing centers with cars wrapped around the building waiting for tests.
“We are extremely concerned about the next two to three weeks. The general process is that everybody who got together Christmas or Christmas shopped, or whatever they did, probably the end of this week, and ... next week, we’re going to see a huge uptick in tests,” Smith said.
Smith said deaths are another factor contributing to lower COVID-19 numbers in the hospitals even as statewide hospitalizations reached an all-time high of nearly 2,600 on Sunday.
“When numbers go down it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s for the right reasons,” Smith said. “Everybody who left the hospital didn’t go home the way we wanted them to. They didn’t go to their earthly home.”
In Morgan County, there have been 10,252 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, a total of 87 Morgan County residents died of COVID-19, and 1,681 new cases have been diagnosed in the county in the past two weeks.
Powers said even those who gathered for Christmas should reconsider their New Year’s plans.
“If you did spend Christmas with your loved ones, please do not spend New Year’s, you know these parties and things, please try to stay at home,” she said. “I’m anticipating some really bad things to come in the next week to two weeks from Christmas.”
