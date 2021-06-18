Decatur Morgan Hospital is seeking to bring basic health services to Morgan County residents outside of Decatur with the debut of its Mobile Medical Unit, a large vehicle retrofitted with medical equipment to handle non-emergency situations.
Noel Lovelace, president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, said the hospital plans to use the MMU largely for educating the public through offering screenings for personal health information like blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose as well as physical information like height and weight.
“We’ll be connecting people with primary care providers so all of those things can be managed,” Lovelace said. “We know from people that come into our emergency room that there are people who are not getting primary care because they’ve got conditions like diabetes. They get to us and they’re really sick and those conditions could’ve been managed.”
The MMU saw its first use at a health fair at Brookdale Cedar Springs, a senior living community, on May 20. There, staff used the unit to provide blood pressure tests to residents, according to Larry Payne, development director for the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation.
Payne said the MMU has potential for other functions such as continuing to expand COVID-19 vaccine availability and collaborating with other medical organizations in the region.
“(The unit) could serve a lot of different purposes,” Payne said. “Vaccination clinics are a need right now. We’re trying to do some outreach, partnering with the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County, and trying to reach people that can’t see a doctor or don’t have a clinic aide.”
Decatur Morgan Hospital sought to purchase the MMU after having previously borrowed a similar bus belonging to Huntsville Hospital. Candace Pettey, marketing and health promotions coordinator for Decatur Morgan Hospital, said one use of Huntsville Hospital’s bus was to bring a “teddy bear clinic” to local day cares and preschools.
“We would use the bus to bring the kids on and they would dress up in gowns and … operate on their teddy bears with the stuff that we would give them,” Pettey said. “We were limited in what we could use their unit for, so we were really lucky that the Foundation was able to raise the money and get us the one we’ve got now.”
Fundraising began in May 2018, Payne said, and a large portion of funding came from the 2019 Dragon Boat Race and Festival.
Custom assembly
The 39-foot unit was developed in partnership with Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay. Payne said the vehicle was custom assembled and did not move through a traditional assembly line. In August 2020, it was shipped to Farber Specialty Vehicles in Columbus, Ohio, which installed medical equipment before it finally arrived at the hospital April 30 this year.
“The total cost was about $285,000 once it was fitted up to be a mobile medical unit including the Wi-Fi and the computers and getting the whole thing fitted up to serve the people,” Lovelace said. “Tiffin Motorhomes gave us a good discount on the chassis.”
Al Ballesteros, driver of the MMU, said Farber added a large generator attached to the MMU’s gas tank that can sustain the vehicle for an extended length of time.
“It’s got enough power to power everything in here for a couple days if we had everything on,” Ballesteros said. “If we had disaster relief and I had a full tank, I would feel confident that we’d have two or three days’ worth of power.”
Other equipment and furniture Farber added includes two examination rooms with patient seating, a workstation for hospital staff, a bathroom that may be used for urinalysis tests and a refrigerator for storing vaccines in the short-term.
Ballesteros said the MMU also features an internet and phone network connected to the hospital’s secure network to allow staff assigned to the MMU to work remotely.
“A nurse practitioner or doctor can come in here and move their entire office, and the reason they can do that is they can hook up their phone or their computer and (be) able to get calls to their office in here,” Ballesteros said. “The computer will go off the network on the hospital via a secure network because of HIPAA laws.”
Ballesteros, a Decatur police officer of 23 years who retired in 2019, became familiar with the MMU through his wife, a clinician at Priceville Primary Care, who connected him with Lovelace. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch of the unit, but Ballesteros said he maintained interest in driving the unit once the hospital announced its arrival.
“Once this program kicked off, I knew this was something I wanted to do because I have the sense of protecting and serving — serving more so than anything else,” he said.
At 3rd Friday today
Ballesteros said Decatur Morgan Hospital hopes the vehicle can be a first step to getting people the medical care they need by giving them access to health screenings, especially those who live a considerable distance from the hospital.
“Most people do not come to the hospital until they’re really sick, and if they come to the emergency room it may be too late,” he said. “If we can do cholesterol checks, blood pressure checks and diabetes checks, we can educate people. We’re preparing for a busy season.”
Decatur Morgan Hospital is working on creating a form and phone line for organizations to request a visit from the MMU at their facilities or events, according to Ballesteros.
Lovelace said the MMU will be used next as a first aid and hydration station at 3rd Friday today. She also hopes to have it at churches and Hartselle’s Depot Days in September.
“We want people to know we’re here, so that’s one of the goals of taking it to 3rd Friday,” she said.
Payne said Decatur Morgan Hospital anticipates running the MMU three to four times weekly at events in the region. He said the unit will primarily offer service in Morgan County to begin with but will expand into Lawrence, Limestone and Cullman counties over time.
