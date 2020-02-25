A state grant of $888,090 announced today will help the Decatur Morgan County Port Authority construct a new 30,375-square-foot storage warehouse at the Mallard-Fox Creek Port Facility.
The building will allow for additional inside storage at the port and help reduce truck traffic on local highways, according to a port authority news release.
The grant is funded from the new Alabama Inland Port Infrastructure Program that is designed to increase waterway traffic and help industries dependent upon navigable water routes for shipping.
The grant was awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the release said.
The infrastructure program was established through $5 million in funding allocated by the Alabama Legislature in the 2019 regular session. Applicants are required to provide at least a 20 percent match, and projects must be completed within two years of the grant award.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said in a statement: “Alabama’s waterways can be superhighways that relieve congestion from the roadways and afford a cost competitive means of transporting goods. By investing in our local port, we are investing in the future economic prosperity of our area.”
