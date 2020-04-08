Decatur police shut down a Wayne Farms drive-thru chicken sale in front of the NAFECO building at the intersection of Beltline Road and Alabama 24 this morning because of traffic congestion, police spokeswoman Emily Long said.
Traffic backed up on Beltline Road heading east and on McEntire Lane heading toward Alabama 24.
Wayne Farms, which has processing facilities in the Decatur/Trinity area, prepared to sell 40-pound boxes of breast meat, tenders, cut wings and thigh meat for $35 as well as drumsticks for $15. Customers were to be allowed to purchase up to five boxes.
Cars began lining up close to 5:30 a.m. and were let in the gate of the NAFECO building, which is the old Marvin's hardware, at 8 a.m. The sale was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a flyer distributed by Wayne Farms.
Decatur police announced they were shutting down the sale at around 10 a.m. Police officers then blocked the two entrances to the NAFECO building at 2601 Beltline Road and off McEntire Lane.
