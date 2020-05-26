Decatur police said today investigators have gathered information demonstrating that April Hanner, the “significant other” of the suspect in a triple homicide in the Danville area Sunday night, is actively assisting him in eluding law enforcement.
Hanner, 41, now has an active warrant through the Decatur Police Department for first-degree hindering prosecution in connection with the case, said police spokeswoman Emily Long. First-degree hindering prosecution is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Decatur police issued capital murder warrants for Carson Ray Peters, 58, in the shooting deaths of his wife, Teresa Lynn Peters, 53, of Danville; and her sister, Tammy Renee Smith, 50, of Danville; and James Edward Miller, 55, of Lacey’s Spring. A fourth victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Huntsville Hospital, and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Long.
Police describe Hanner as being 4-foot-11 and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
