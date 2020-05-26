Carson Ray Peters, a suspect in the shooting deaths of three people in the Danville area Sunday night, turned himself into U.S. marshals and is in the custody of the Decatur Police Department, according to police.
April Hanner, charged with helping Peters elude law enforcement, was taken into custody by marshals in Piedmont today, according to Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen.
Peters, 58, faces three counts of capital murder in the deaths of his wife, Teresa Lynn Peters, 53, of Danville; and her sister, Tammy Renee Smith, 50, of Danville; and James Edward Miller, 55, of Lacey’s Spring.
Miller was Smith's boyfriend, Allen said in a press conference this evening.
A fourth victim, whose identity has not been released, was in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital on Monday, Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said.
Carson Peters turned himself in at Riverwalk Marina after being in contact with marshals, Allen said.
Shortly before the arrests, police said said they had issued a warrant for Hanner, 41. Allen said more charges are possible against her as the investigation continues.
The shootings, which Long described as a "domestic/family situation," occurred at 68-70 Flint Creek Private Drive.
