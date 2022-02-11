Decatur Public Library is currently hosting two displays on military service through March 28 in the main area of the library.
One exhibit is “Military Service: A History in Postcards” and consists of eight double-sided banners. The second exhibit is “Honoring Military Service: Morgan County and Beyond” and consists of photographs, vintage post cards and memorabilia.
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
