The 34.2-acre property the city wants for a new softball complex in Southwest Decatur will cost about $1.26 million if the price negotiated by Mayor Tab Bowling receives City Council approval.
The City Council authorized Bowling last month to negotiate the purchase of the property from local businessman Neal Holland to replace ballfields formerly used at the Aquadome Recreation Center.
The property, part of the former Cedar Ridge Golf Course, extends from Modaus Road Southwest north to Bunny Lane and is immediately east of Austin High.
The two men met last week, and Bowling said that they came to an agreement on the purchase at almost $37,000 an acre. The mayor asked the council at Monday’s work session for permission to negotiate a sales contract with Holland’s attorney.
Bowling also is looking for an architect to recommend council hire to design the Aquadome replacement recreation center that will be built at Wilson Morgan Park.
The council will vote on the purchase price of the Holland property and authorizing the mayor to finalize the sales contract at Monday's 10 a.m. meeting.
“We really only have a few details left,” Bowling said. “For instance, he (Holland) wants a berm and a fence (on the north side of the park) between his home and the ballfields.”
Holland, who is chairman of the Decatur Utilities board, could not be reached for comment.
Decatur officials have been looking for a place for youth softball fields and a new recreation center since 3M agreed last year to pay $98.4 million to the city, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County to resolve a pair of chemical contamination lawsuits. The city receives $35 million for "development and construction of a new public recreational facility" that would replace the Aquadome and another $7.2 million for projects "that support and promote community development and recreation." 3M will take ownership of the Aquadome property after a new rec center is complete.
Bowling said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake and Councilman Carlton McMasters previously looked for potential softball field sites at a number of properties off Spring Avenue and Central Avenue, but the Modaus Road site seemed the most suitable.
“There’s a contract on a tract of land across the street (Modaus Road) that’s listed at a higher value,” Bowling said. “I feel like this is the best we could have done.”
On the south side of Modaus Road, Bill Ming, of Ming Commercial Real Estate Group, has listed 43 acres for $3.86 million, or $89,700 an acre.
Gateway Commercial Real Estate’s website shows it recently sold 20.58 acres off Old Moulton Road for $648,000, or $31,487 an acre.
The Morgan County Revenue Office shows the appraisal for tax purposes of 39 acres owned by Holland valued at $877,500, or $22,500 per acre. Holland would keep 5 acres of that property as a buffer to protect his home from the light and noise of the softball complex. Tax appraisals frequently vary from fair market values, but at $22,500 per acre the remaining 34.2 acres would be valued at $769,500.
Holland sold the other half of the old golf course to Decatur City Schools for the new Austin High School in 2015. The school system paid Holland $21,500 per acre, or $1.67 million, for the 77½-acre site near Modaus Road and Shady Grove Lane.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he believes the price of $37,000 an acre negotiated by the mayor is a good deal.
“I know there are properties around it going at a similar price,” Ladner said. “And the property won’t need a lot of work. I know there was one site on Spring Avenue where we would have had to bring in a lot of dirt. That would have increased the price of the land dramatically.”
Wandering softball league
Bowling said he thinks the property is in a great location because it’s next to Jack Allen Sports Complex.
He said the city needs to move quickly with the fields because the local Dixie softball league has been without a permanent home for two years. The city shut down the Aquadome ballfields, located off Eighth Street and Second Avenue in Southwest Decatur, because of chemical contamination fears.
“We need a place because the girls have been wandering from here to there since we closed the Aquadome fields,” Bowling said.
Bowling said another advantage to the Holland property is there’s already sewer and an irrigation system at the site because it used to be a golf course.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he would have to look at the mayor’s proposal before he makes a decision.
“It’s probably in the market compared to other properties around it,” Pike said. “The infrastructure is in place, and the proximity to Jack Allen is a plus.”
Councilman Billy Jackson, who was not at Monday’s work session, has been vocal that he believes the Holland property is too far from the Southwest Decatur residents the Aquadome was originally intended to serve and other city residents.
“I agree we need those fields,” Jackson said. “But this is taking it too far from three other sections of our city.”
In contrast, Jackson pushed for the city to consider 52 acres off Eighth Street Southwest. LoopNet.com, a site that lists property for sale, lists this property for $1.1 million, or $21,154 an acre.
However, Bowling said recently that the Eighth Street land wouldn’t work for ballfields or a recreation center.
Also, John Eyster owns the Eighth Street property, and he has a lawsuit pending against the city over his property at the overpass the city is building on Alabama 20.
Modaus Road traffic
At a recent council meeting, Jackson said he is concerned about the traffic on Modaus Road.
“We’re putting the cart before the horse when we don’t know the cost of even widening the road,” Jackson said. “With Austin (high) and Jack Allen, we’re already at capacity. This is only going to add more than traffic.”
Ladner, Pike and McMasters, who also was absent from Monday’s work session, agreed that the city needs to move quickly on widening Modaus Road.
“I would actually agree Modaus Road needs to be widened whether we put the ballfields here (Holland property) or not,” Ladner said.
