One man was killed and a suspect was in custody after an apparent shooting Thursday afternoon at a workshop behind an auto dealership at 3023 U.S. 31 South in Decatur.
Decatur police said the shooting occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Officers responding to the scene just south of Cedar Lake Road found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.
The victim, identified as Frankie Roland Smith Jr., 62, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.
Police arrested Spencer Newton Harwell, 44, of Decatur. Cardenas-Martinez said Harwell was charged with murder and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bail.
Capt. Jeremy Hayes said the suspect and victim knew each other "so there's not a threat to the public."
Hayes said the workshop building, where a number of riding lawn mowers and welding equipment sat under a carport, is on the same property as the auto dealership but is leased to another business owner. The dealership, K&D Auto Wholesale, posted on its Facebook page that it "had no affiliation or involvement with this incident."
Investigators had to wait at the scene until late Thursday afternoon for a warrant so they could enter the workshop building and complete their investigation of it.
