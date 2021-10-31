The applicants to become Decatur’s new municipal judge include two of the city's three full-time attorneys and its part-time prosecutor plus five others who are experienced private practice lawyers.
The city released the 10 applications for municipal judge in response to The Decatur Daily’s request under the state’s Open Records Act. The city will have a vacancy as municipal judge on Nov. 30 when Judge Billy Cook retires.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said eight of the 10 are qualified for the opening. She recommended to the council that it interview Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander, City Prosecutor Emily Baggett, who is an attorney in the Legal Department, and Takisha Gholston, who works part-time for the city on appeals to Morgan County Circuit Court and covering conflicts of interest that arise for Alexander and Baggett.
Alexander has been with the city 24 years, including 13 as a municipal court prosecutor and 11 as assistant city attorney. He also works part time as municipal judge for Falkville and Trinity. Gholston works part time as the Hartselle municipal judge and has a private practice.
Baggett has been the city prosecutor in the Municipal Court for the past 11 years. She previously worked five years in private practice and two years as an assistant district attorney in Madison County.
Sandlin said five other applicants are qualified private practice attorneys and should be considered for an interview. They are: Buddie Brown Jr., Decatur; Catherine Carter, Hartselle; James Patrick Caver, Hartselle; Paul Holland, Decatur; and Logan Manthey, Huntsville.
She said two applicants aren’t qualified because they don’t have the five years of experience required for the position.
Council President Jacob Ladner asked the council members to review the applications and resumes and submit interview choices at their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Ladner said he favors just interviewing Alexander, Baggett and Gholston, but he wants to find out who the other council members select for an interview.
“I would hope we wouldn’t bring in eight people,” Ladner said.
Sandlin recommended bringing in former judges to help the City Council with the interviews. She asked retired judges Steven Haddock, Charles Langham and David Breland to participate.
Ladner said he likes this suggestion. He also plans to seek input from other attorneys in the city to get their recommendations.
