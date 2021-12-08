A vehicle struck an 11-year-old pedestrian today at the 2900 block of McDonald Drive Southwest, according to Decatur police.
The girl was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Birmingham.
The incident occurred at 4:45 p.m., police said, and an investigation is ongoing.
