In the last 30 days, at least 13 people have been arrested in Morgan County for trafficking fentanyl and dozens more have been arrested on charges of possessing the drug.
“We have reached the point where we almost expect fentanyl to be present when we come across illegal narcotics,” said Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
The Sheriff's Office's Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Byrd Road in Hartselle on Wednesday. During the search, agents said they safely secured an infant in one of the bedrooms. The child was “within close proximity” to fentanyl and meth, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Bridgette Leann Phillips, 23, the infant’s mother, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl and meth and chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Four others were arrested at the home.
Jonathan Lee Baker, 52, and Hope Campbell Jones, 46, were arrested for unlawful possession of meth. Two others were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The infant was placed with a family member after agents contacted the Department of Human Resources. The child’s mother remained in Morgan County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $4,500 bond.
Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit has also been busy, mostly in and around the unincorporated Moulton Heights area.
Most recently, they responded when a patrol unit found a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced synthetic cannabinoids during a vehicle stop on Saturday.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, illegal drugs carry a significant risk of being mixed or laced with fentanyl.
“Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction,” the DEA said.
On July 24, Decatur’s Vice/Narcotics Unit found 1 pound of a cocaine/fentanyl mixture after executing four search warrants.
According to the DEA, illicit fentanyl is increasingly being pressed into pills made to look like legitimate prescription opioids.
On July 19, a Decatur man and woman were arrested after the Vice/Narcotics Unit searched a Moulton Heights residence and found, in addition to oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, over 800 fentanyl pills.
The day before that, a Decatur man tried to dispose of a meth/fentanyl mixture he had kept concealed on his person after arriving at the Morgan County Jail on other drug charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Earlier in July, a traffic stop turned up 23 grams of fentanyl-laced narcotics.
A DEA laboratory study in 2022 found that 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. The pills are mass-produced by the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels in Mexico, using chemicals largely sourced from China, according to the DEA.
According to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42 people died from drug overdoses in Morgan County in the 12-month period ending in December 2022.
Overdose deaths statewide were up 10% to 1,518 for the 12-month period ending in February 2022, the most recent data available, compared to 1,379 for the previous 12-month period, according to the CDC.
In 2022, nationwide, the DEA seized 57.5 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and 13,740 pounds of fentanyl. U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 14,700 pounds of fentanyl, a 31% increase over 2021. Homeland Security Investigations seized more than 21,000 pounds of fentanyl in 2022.
According to Swafford, most drugs that the Sheriff's Office seizes now contain fentanyl.
“The presence of fentanyl has increased the dangers of illegal drugs exponentially,” he said.
