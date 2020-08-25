In an upset, recent high school graduate 18-year-old Hunter Pepper won the Council District 4 seat against incumbent Charles Kirby on Tuesday night.
In the city’s unofficial totals, Pepper received 508 votes, or 51.84%, to Kirby’s 472 votes, or 48.16%.
Results from other council races included Kyle Dukes Pike securing the District 2 seat with 1,087 votes, or 68.11%, over Wayne Thrasher and Terrance Adkins; Carlton McMasters winning the District 3 seat with 1,454 votes, or 58.65%, over incumbent Paige Bibbee, Ray Glaze and Philip Wright; and Jacob Ladner winning the District 5 seat with 1,565 votes, or 67.14%, over Rodney Gordon and Mark Macklin.
