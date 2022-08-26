The Decatur Personnel Board voted unanimously Thursday to recommend an estimated $2.9 million employee pay package that would narrow the pay gap between Decatur employees and employees of comparable cities by implementing a 6% across-the-board raise and a series of job-classification adjustments with corresponding pay increases in fiscal 2023.
The board accepted Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin’s proposal, which aims to get all city employees within 5% of market pay.
A market report Sandlin did recently shows that, of the city’s 178 job classifications, 95 are more than 10% below the market range. Her comparison included Athens, Cullman, Hartselle and Madison, she said.
“We are at the bottom (in a market comparison) with most of our employees below the 10% of market pay,” Sandlin said, meaning that most employees are paid less than 90% of employees with similar duties in other cities.
If the council approves the adjustment, Sandlin said all of Decatur’s city employees would be within 5% of market pay. She also pointed out that the comparison cities are considering pay raises.
“It would put us even further behind without an increase,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said her proposal was made in consultation with Mayor Tab Bowling and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester.
“I think 6% is reasonable and affordable,” Sandlin said.
Demeester said they designed the package to fit in the budget for fiscal 2023, which begins Oct. 1.
“It fits; it works,” Demeester said. “Richelle’s plan does a good job at attacking the two problems of retention and recruiting. Financially, this will work mixed in with the other operations and projects involved with city services.”
Bowling said he believes the proposal “is important because it’s critical that we take care of our employees. We also want to make sure people want to work for the city.”
Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Kyle Pike expressed reservations but urged the Personnel Board to approve the recommendation that now goes before the council for final consideration.
Pike said he is concerned at how big the proposed correction is and whether it will be sustained.
“We’re responsible for fixing this overnight and it’s such an aggressive approach,” Pike said.
He pointed out that he doesn’t want to see a repeat of the council accepting a 2018 market study that recommended a 2% cost-of-living adjustment annually but then not sustaining it in subsequent years.
---
Merit system
Pike said another issue he has is that city employees have had “a mentality for far too long” that merit raises are automatic. He said this has been a problem for decades.
“It really needs to be a performance-based system,” Pike said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he also has concerns about the merit system.
"I would love to see how many didn't get a merit raise this year," McMasters said. "I bet it's in the single digits."
Personnel Board Chairman Harold Gilmer said the merit system issue is a city leadership problem that the mayor and department directors need to solve. He called it a “management breakdown. The city has a right to say this person doesn’t deserve a raise.”
Gilmer also said the employees should appreciate the benefits they receive. Sandlin said the city pays 87% of an employee’s health care insurance premiums. This averages $68 a month per employee.
Planning Commission member Darius Crayton said the city “can’t break the bank” but he believes it should put city employees first.
However, Crayton said he thinks “there needs to be an internal development of an attitude of appreciation for having a job.”
Ladner said he believes the $2.9 million package of increases works in the new budget, but he has issues that he said must get solved before he can support the proposal. He wants an analysis of whether the city has more employees than it needs, and he's concerned about the long-term cost of the adjustment.
Once the increases become permanent, Ladner estimated the cost to the city would be about $50 million over the next 10 years.
“This is not like paving $3 million of roads that we would do one time,” Ladner said. “This is $3 million every year and, every time we give a COLA, a step increase or a retirement increase, it’s all compounding on the $3 million.”
Gilmer said whether to give a COLA or a one-time bonus is a dilemma every city deals with when budgeting. He said employees are the most important resource of the city.
“No one has a five-year crystal ball,” Gilmer said. “That’s where we have to have visionaries. You have to go with what you have right now, look at your track record in the last 10 years and hope and pray things continue. If we don’t do something, we’re going to die. Madison and Huntsville don’t have a crystal ball either.”
Demeester said a flat, one-time bonus doesn’t affect future budgets, but “it’s not appealing” to employees because it doesn’t increase their retirement pay. Employees’ retirement pay is based on their highest three years of pay in their last 10 years of employment.
The proposed increase raises the city’s annual employment costs to between $45 million and $46 million, Demeester said.
He said the city has seen revenue growth in the past 10 years and “there’s a lot of indicators that we should see continued growth. Does that mean go all in and give the farm away to our employees? No.”
Demeester said he continues to take a conservative approach with the budget and has balanced the proposed pay increases with other priorities like growing Decatur, city services and projects that improve city residents' quality of life.
“I feel confident our revenues will hold but, if something bad happens, we’re not at a spot where we can’t come back and make adjustments,” Demeester said. “I hope this never happens, but, in a D-Day/Armageddon, we could freeze merit increases and do things of that nature.”
Bowling said he believes the increase can be sustained because the city is growing and the areas around Decatur are continuing to grow.
“Those folks will continue to come to our city and spend their money,” Bowling said.
Ladner said another issue he wants information on is how Decatur’s employment numbers compare with other cities’ numbers. He said this needs to be addressed while talking about pay increases and market pay.
“My hypothesis is we’re top heavy,” Ladner said. “I could be wrong, but when you’re asking for massive adjustments in pay, this is (an issue) that needs to be included.”
Sandlin said the Human Resources Department will finalize the analysis and provide the council with a report that shows how each job moves to a new pay range without naming employees in the jobs. This information will be included with the pay-increase resolution that the council will consider.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(1) comment
What Ladner and Pike are really saying is this money for the employees will take away from projects they have planned for the future Just like turning down a one time payment increase for retirees, they are leaning toward not voting for this much needed pay raise to keep Decatur competitive with surrounding cities for employees. They just don't get that employees present and past are their most valuable asset in making Decatur attractive to newcomers, they think it is all brick and mortar. It's both, and it's time to turn the attention to employees and being competitive and keeping employees instead of them leaving Decatur for the cities who understand that they are in competition for employees and does what it takes to not only attract good employees, but reduces employee resignations to go work at another city. Decatur has long had a reputation of putting employee pay on the back burner putting Decatur behind in being competitive. it is time to change that management mentality..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.