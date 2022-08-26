The Decatur Personnel Board voted unanimously Thursday to recommend an estimated $2.9 million employee pay package that would narrow the pay gap between Decatur employees and employees of comparable cities by implementing a 6% across-the-board raise and a series of job-classification adjustments with corresponding pay increases in fiscal 2023.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

Charlie Specoli

What Ladner and Pike are really saying is this money for the employees will take away from projects they have planned for the future Just like turning down a one time payment increase for retirees, they are leaning toward not voting for this much needed pay raise to keep Decatur competitive with surrounding cities for employees. They just don't get that employees present and past are their most valuable asset in making Decatur attractive to newcomers, they think it is all brick and mortar. It's both, and it's time to turn the attention to employees and being competitive and keeping employees instead of them leaving Decatur for the cities who understand that they are in competition for employees and does what it takes to not only attract good employees, but reduces employee resignations to go work at another city. Decatur has long had a reputation of putting employee pay on the back burner putting Decatur behind in being competitive. it is time to change that management mentality..

