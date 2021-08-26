Eria Jackson still finds it hard to believe she is wearing an orange “Beat Decatur” T-shirt, coaching the Austin High cheerleaders and even dating an Austin assistant football coach.
It’s rivalry football week and Jackson, the face of Red Raider Nation a few years ago, has jumped ship.
Austin (0-1) takes on Decatur (0-1) at Ogle Stadium on Friday in the River City Rivalry. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8.
Jackson, a 2014 Decatur High graduate, is now pulling for her high school rivals.
She said she interned as a cheerleading coach at Austin while she was finishing up at the University of North Alabama four years ago.
“I was torn,” she said about taking a job at Austin High. “I was Miss Decatur High, head cheerleader. I was involved in everything. I bled red and black. I never thought I would ever be here.”
While her personal history was at Decatur High, her family has a history at Austin.
“Decatur people were hurt, but I’m vested here now,” she said. “I have a lot of family history at Austin. My grandfather went to Austin. My dad (Councilman Billy Jackson) was class president at Austin. I have it made over here. This is where my paycheck comes from.”
She said the opening of the new Austin High prompted her to change her wardrobe’s colors from red and black to orange and black.
“There were new traditions going on at Austin High,” she said. “It was a new school. We were all learning together. It was a great year to transition for me. Kids were excited.”
Another Decatur High turncoat walking the Austin High halls now as assistant principal is Emily Pace Harris. She’s heard the talk of being a traitor, too.
“My first year here I ran down the field with the Austin High flag,” said Harris, a 2001 Decatur High graduate. “I caught grief from the Decatur High side. Some of my friends on the Southeast side of town said, ‘You traitor.’
"I’m pulling for Austin, but my nephew is in the Decatur High band. I will be supporting him at halftime. But there’s no doubt who I’m for. I hope Decatur has a great season, but I hope they pull the L on Friday. I love (Decatur coach Jere) Adcock. He was one of my teachers when I was there.”
Harris returned to Decatur High in 2013 to teach Spanish after earning a degree at Alabama.
An administrative degree from West Alabama landed her the assistant principal job at Austin in 2017. In her office at Austin hangs her Decatur High diploma. Across the room is a stuffed Black Bear dressed in Austin garb.
She said going to the rival school was a hard sell to her husband, Decatur police Lt. John Harris.
“My husband’s a Decatur Red Raider and will be his entire life. He’s a Decatur High graduate and said his kids would never go to Austin High and he’d never move to Southwest Decatur.”
Things change. The Harris children go to Austin Middle and Austin Junior and the family now lives in the Southwest portion of town, Emily Harris said.
Both Harris and Jackson said they have vivid memories of the crosstown rivalry, including painting Waffle House restaurant windows along Sixth Avenue and tying red and black balloons on the mailboxes of some of their Austin friends.
“It was like it wasn’t much of a rivalry until football week,” Harris said. “Then the colors came out. The Waffle Houses were hangouts. We felt both (on Sixth Avenue) were ours. ... That’s when things would heat up. We would give (the Austin students) dirty looks if they came in. We didn’t really talk smack until football week. I remember we’d shoe-polish DHS or Red Raider Nation on an Austin kid’s car.”
Jackson remembers rhetoric heating up on social media and some students getting in trouble for edgy posts.
“You didn’t hang out with anybody from that other school, kids from the other side of town,” she said.
Jackson said she still can’t believe she is dating a former Austin linebacker, Lamont Crittendon, a 2013 Austin grad who now coaches linebackers for the Black Bears.
“We were evil to each other,” Jackson said. “I couldn’t stand him. He was full of himself and full of Austin pride.”
Harris said the River City Rivalry has had years of “ebbs and flows” but it remains alive.
“There are pockets of people who only care, ‘Did you beat Decatur?’” she said.
Harris and Jackson refused to predict the score of Friday night’s contest.
“We don’t want to jinx the game, but we bleed orange now,” Harris said.
Jackson said she still hasn’t joined in the Austin tradition of singing the alma mater at football games. “I won’t. I didn’t go to school here,” she said.
