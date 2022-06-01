Decatur police charged two Tennessee residents with burglary in connection with a break-in at a house along Modaus Road Southwest on Friday.
John Brian Alverson, 44, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Rebecca Jean Moore, 42, of Flintville, Tennessee, were charged with the burglary in the 3000 block of Modaus Road. They were also found to be in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Alverson was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. Moore was charged with third-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.