A Toney woman and a Birmingham man face kidnapping, robbery and assault charges after police say they attacked and restrained a Decatur woman in her home Wednesday.
Tamarrius Ronell Caver, 26, and Brianna Nicole Franks, 22, restrained the woman in her home and used a "cutting instrument" to cause multiple lacerations to her back Wednesday, according to police. Franks and Caver then stole the woman’s car along with numerous personal cards and clothing, according to affidavits written by a Decatur police investigator.
Police developed Caver, of 4151 Fifth Court North, Birmingham, and Franks, of 105 Yearling Road, Toney, as the suspects after meeting with the victim, who was transported to the hospital, according to court documents.
Police stopped Caver, who was driving the victim’s stolen car, and Franks, who was driving a different vehicle, near U.S. 31 South and Southfield Drive S.E. and arrested them on Wednesday, according to the affidavits. Both were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping, according to court records.
Caver and Franks were being held at the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $75,000 each, according to jail records.
