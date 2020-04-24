The owners of C.F. Penn Hamburgers and a driving range in Southwest Decatur remain upbeat about their small businesses even though their planned reopenings coincided with the coronavirus pandemic that has caused economic havoc.
Derek Berry, an economics professor at Calhoun Community College, said new small businesses face “huge challenges” right now. More than 26 million unemployment claims have been filed nationally in the past five weeks.
“Even after the stay-at-home orders are lifted, I’m not sure if people will return to their normal routines,” he said.
But Mark Sims, owner of Under Par Golf driving range, which will reopen Saturday, said his business has a niche in the midst of coronavirus restrictions because it provides an outdoor outlet.
“Hitting balls at the range is one of the few sporting activities that people can do and still obey the social distancing guidelines,” Sims said.
Robert Matthews, owner of Decatur's C.F. Penn Hamburgers that began operations in 1927, has found customers receptive to ordering pickup. He feared Penn’s would do only about 20% of its usual business when the state banned on-site dining last month. Instead, he said, the restaurant did about 50% of its business initially, and that has since risen to about 75%.
“We’ve done absolutely more business than I thought we would do,” Matthews said.
Sims purchased the driving range at 2828 Danville Road S.W. in September after always dreaming of owning a range of his own. Under Par Golf replaces Repar Golf Shop and Driving Range and features new tee boxes, new target greens and new wine barrel targets for chipping.
The range closed Sept. 30, and Sims pushed its reopening from his original target date of late March to Saturday after delays with project completions and the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus restrictions. As businesses around him closed either temporarily or permanently, Sims still aimed to open this month.
“People may not be working as much, so it will give them more time to visit the range if they want to,” Sims said.
--
Dining area open briefly
Penn’s closed for nearly two years after storm damage in 2018 led to the demolition of its old location.
Matthews secured a new location on Sixth Avenue and it opened Feb. 7 — 22 months after its old location closed and 41 days before the state banned on-site dining.
Matthews initially felt like it was more bad luck.
“I thought they were going to shut down every restaurant,” Matthews said. “I didn’t know if we were going to be able to serve on the curbside.”
Penn’s developed a makeshift drive-thru to keep both its customers and employees safe. His employees use two-way radios to communicate orders to the kitchen.
Matthews said the tradition surrounding Penn’s and the long closure after the storm made people excited for the reopening. People continued to come back when the stay-at-home order was put in effect.
“It was a big hit because people love Penn’s,” he said.
--
Limited contact
Driving ranges, like golf courses, can open under State Health Officer Scott Harris' April 3 stay-at-home order that permits travel to "participate in outdoor activity that involves fewer than 10 people so long as the person maintains a consistent 6-foot distance from other persons." Sporting equipment can't be shared under the order.
Sims believes his business is already designed to make sure golfers have limited contact with each other if any at all.
Customers buy balls from an electronic dispenser by using credit/debit cards or prepaid range cards, and they then go to one of the tee boxes to hit balls.
He also said the range will feature a new system starting next month that will reload the ball onto the tee for the golfer.
He is ready to own his first driving range.
“It’s very exciting to give golfers a new driving range on this side of town,” Sims said.
