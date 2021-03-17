Decatur police had opened Austin High School, Decatur High School and City Hall as storm shelters as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Service animals will not be allowed in the school shelters. Citizens with service animals may seek shelter in the basement of City Hall.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained as best as possible inside shelters, according to a release from police. No firearms, alcohol, tobacco products or household pets will be allowed.
All shelters will be staffed by Decatur police officers.
