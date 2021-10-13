Two Decatur men are facing assault charges after an argument left a victim stabbed and run over by a vehicle, Decatur police said.
Police said that on Oct. 4, the male victim was riding in a car driven by Stanley Jeremy Grier, 38, with another passenger Darren Jamahl Smith, 27. The victim told police Smith stabbed him in the head multiple times before he was able to escape the vehicle.
The victim also said Grier put the vehicle in reverse and ran over his ankle and hip, according to police.
The victim told police a citizen took him to the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.
The following day, Smith, who was out on bond at the time, was located and charged with second-degree assault. He was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $80,000.
On Wednesday, Grier was arrested and charged with second-degree assault with bail set at $2,500.
