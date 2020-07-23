Two Decatur men are facing drug trafficking charges after they were arrested in the East Acres housing complex Wednesday, Decatur police said.
Larry Darnell Gill Jr., 23, 106 Sixth Ave. N.W., and Xavier Sears, 22, 1625 Seventh St. S.E., were both charged with trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, a felony, police said. The two were in a gray sedan driven by Gill and fled from police who tried to conduct a traffic stop at Sixth Avenue and Prospect Drive Southeast.
Gill failed to stop his vehicle and led officers on a vehicle pursuit, which ended in the 1000 block of 17th Avenue Southeast and Locust Street Southeast, a police statement said.
Gill and Sears were booked into the Morgan County Jail with Gill’s bail set at $6,200 and Sears’ at $5,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.