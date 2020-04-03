Two local organizations that serve the homeless continue to provide emergency shelter and food, but they're concerned a prolonged pandemic might affect donations after revenue already was hurt by their thrift stores' closure.
“Our day to day operations are still going on, but finances are getting tight,” said Matthew Richards, executive director of Tennessee Valley Outreach. “We rely on the generosity of the public to keep us up and running, but our donations have dropped off drastically.”
He’s hoping a direct-mail fundraising effort for the Easter season targeted at regular donors will help.
The mission’s thrift store in Hartselle normally provides an average of about $3,000 a month to cover the store’s overhead and help with expenses at the shelter. But the thrift store was among "non-essential" businesses closed until April 17 by a state order that took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“It costs about $16,500 a month to run the shelter,” Matthews said. Although March donations reached about $14,500, there was a shortfall of about $2,000 in March that Richards attributed to the loss of revenue from the store and decline in donations.
“I don’t know what April will look like,” Richards said.
The Tennessee Valley Outreach shelter has three different dorms, one for women and children that currently has no residents; a six-bed single men’s dorm; and a five-bed single women’s dorm, and both of those were at capacity on Wednesday.
“We continue to provide three meals a day, seven days a week,” and distribute food boxes, he said. “Right now, our food pantry is stocked pretty well.”
The Salvation Army of Decatur provides emergency shelter, at its Center of Hope, to men and women, daily meals to the public and food boxes two days a week at Athens and Decatur locations, as well as other services.
“We’re OK for right now, but in a week or two, it’s going to get tight,” said Lt. Richard Watts, head of the local operation. The Salvation Army helps fund its local programs by operating two thrift stores, one in Decatur and another in Athens, which are now closed, Watts said.
On Wednesday night, the 26-bed shelter — with two men’s dorms and one woman’s dorm — had 21 people staying there, and recently has averaged 20 to 25 people seeking shelter, said Dean Downey, business administrator at the Salvation Army.
“We won’t turn anyone away,” Downey said. She said there are mattresses in storage that could be used, if needed, and there’s space available to be able to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
A prolonged pandemic could have an impact on food and cleaning supplies, Watts said, and the organization is still accepting donations of cash, food and cleaning supplies, though a cash donation is “the best way to donate because it allows us to buy exactly what we need.”
Both organizations said they’re stepping up sanitizing efforts at their facilities and making sure they comply with guidelines for social distancing. Watts said the Salvation Army has made some adjustments by moving the meals service from a small dining room to the gymnasium.
Another adjustment that the Salvation Army would make, if the state issues a stay-at-home order, is “our shelter will go to 24 hours,” Watts said. The shelter now opens at 5 p.m. and clients leave at 7-7:30 a.m., depending on the weather.
The United Way of Morgan County is launching the Community Crisis Fund to allow donors to support organizations affected by the pandemic, with a focus on those that feed people and provide emergency assistance with utility bills, eviction avoidance and other urgent needs. There’s also a focus on supporting distressed agencies.
Kathleen Ross, president/CEO of the United Way of Morgan County, said the initiative “allows individuals and businesses to target their charitable donations where they’re needed most.”
Tax-deductible donations can be made by sending a check to United Way of Morgan County – CCF, P.O. Box 1058, Decatur, AL 35602; or making a donation online at www.uwmcal.org, and clicking on the Community Crisis Fund donation button or directly by clicking on this link UWMC Community Crisis Fund.
