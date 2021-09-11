Two Decatur teens died in a two-vehicle wreck late Friday night in Decatur, according to police.
Decatur police responded after 11:37 p.m. to a report of a wreck in the 4000-block of Old Moulton Road.
According to police, a vehicle occupied by a 16-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger, both from Decatur, was traveling south on Old Moulton Road when it crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. Both vehicles left the roadway. The two juveniles were pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old male from Danville, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was treated and later released for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
