The Decatur City Council will bring back two of the five director of development semifinalists for second interviews as council members made clear they want the position filled by someone more focused on economic development than managing departments.
The council agreed at this week's council meeting to hold second interviews of Steve Foote, the planning director for Nicholas, Kentucky, and Dane Shaw, the Black Belt Fatherhood Initiative executive director in Selma. Council members interviewed five candidates Friday. They did not set a date for the second interviews.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin also announced that Rickey Terry, director of Street and Environmental Services, plans to retire in September.
The council is seeking a successor to former Director of Development Wally Terry, who retired April 30, 2020. This is the fourth attempt to find a candidate in the last three years. The job description includes overseeing the Community Development, Planning, Building and Engineering departments.
The search firm GovHR USA in March presented seven of 39 applicants to the council, which then dropped two from the list. The salary range for the job is listed as $86,000 to $131,000.
Council members said they like Foote’s broad experience. A city planner by trade, he’s also dealt with economic development.
“Foote has a deep background in planning and he’s managed the four departments (engineering, community development, building and planning),” Councilman Kyle Pike said.
The drawback for Foote, 62, is he was the only candidate who wouldn’t commit to working five years with the city. He has 31 years of experience, and said he would work “three to five years. There’s never been a city that’s ever paid me a salary that didn’t get more from me than they want.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he liked that Foote is “very open to speaking his mind,” and only getting a commitment of three to five years from Foote isn’t a problem.
“I would like to get somebody who would stay longer,” Pepper said. “But I’m OK as long as we get what we’re looking for in three to five years. I did some research on Mr. Foote, and all were very happy with him.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he doesn’t care how long the selected person works as long as he jumpstarts the city’s growth.
“It can be one year or 20 as long as they create a role in the way it really needs to be,” Ladner said during the interviews.
Shaw, 45, was the youngest of the five candidates. He has been the leader of a business incubator for nine years. He told the council that much of his job involves recruiting entrepreneurs and seeking corporate sponsorships.
Shaw said he has been involved in economic development and he was part of the redevelopment of the Selma downtown area.
“Mr. Shaw is a strong leader,” Councilman Carlton McMasters said. “Basically, I think he can handle the position. I would love to see how he could do with the resources Decatur has and dealing with the growth of north Alabama."
Pike said Shaw has “tremendous experience” in workforce development, and he’s a community leader.
“Shaw is energetic and a good conversationalist,” Pike said.
Ladner wanted to include Emo Furfori as a finalist, but said he’s OK with only interviewing Shaw and Foote.
Furfori, 56, has been director of business development for Cotton Row Development since June 2020. His involvement with the Rocket City Trash Pandas minor league baseball team’s move to Madison caught the council’s attention.
“None of the other candidates could say they’ve been involved in a $200 million deal,” Ladner said.
The Trash Pandas have a new field just off Interstate 565 but they didn’t get to play their inaugural season in Madison last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re scheduled to play their first home game May 11.
Ladner said the two other candidates, Michael Nagy, business development manager for Bureau Veritas, North America, an engineering and consulting firm in Kennesaw, Georgia, and Steve Thomas, formerly with CDG Engineers and Associates, have good experience but not in the economic development arena that the council wants.
Most of Nagy’s experience was as a city manager and Thomas’ experience is in engineering.
“I was impressed with all five, but Shaw and Foote stood out with their economic development and leadership,” Ladner said. “They also fit with the culture here at City Hall.”
City officials’ main concern is Decatur’s lack of population growth in the last two decades. The council members were clear they want a development director to help restart this growth.
Ladner said the city needs someone who will actively work with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, which mainly focuses on retail and residential growth, and the Morgan County Economic Development Association, which focuses on industrial development, in helping the city to grow.
“Right now, the city doesn’t have anyone that’s part of this economic development,” Ladner said.
McMasters said he wants someone who can sustain long-term development while providing leadership so that the four departments under the director of development are working together to create growth.
“We’re seeing growth in north Alabama and we need a strategy for us to get off the porch,” McMasters said. “We’ve got to do something.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said he wants someone “who is a natural for development” and works with the chamber and EDA. He said the director of development would also “provide support for the four departments.”
McMasters said during the recent chief financial officer interviews that city residency shouldn't be a prerequisite for department directors and the council promoted new CFO Kyle Demeester last month despite his residency in Athens.
However, McMasters asked each of the director of development candidates if they would move to Decatur.
Thomas said he wouldn’t move from Athens to Decatur until his son, who is a sophomore, graduates from high school. The other four candidates said they would move to Decatur if hired.
Councilman Billy Jackson did not attend Friday’s interviews. He said Monday that he didn’t attend because he believes the interviews “were an expensive exercise in futility.”
Jackson has said that instead of replacing Wally Terry, the city should hire or promote directors in each of the four departments overseen by the development director.
Jackson said Wally Terry was “unique,” had a lot of relationships and did a good job, but he lacked the specific knowledge needed to run the four departments.
“Our cities around us have department heads for these four departments,” Jackson said. “That’s why we’ve lost ground and we continue to lose ground (in growth and economic development).”
