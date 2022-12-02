Princess EV 2
A two fast-charging bays for electric vehicles are planned behind the Princess Theatre in a city parking lot near the Cook Museum of Natural Science. The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

A two-bay electric vehicle charging station with high-speed chargers that take about 45 minutes to fully charge EVs will be installed behind the Princess Theatre if the Decatur City Council approves the location at its Tuesday meeting. 

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

