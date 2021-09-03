Two internal candidates are among 13 applicants to oversee the city of Decatur’s garbage pickup and motor garage as the new Environmental Services director.
Reginald Carter, manager of Decatur's Solid Waste division, and Allen Stover, Community Development manager, are seeking the director's position that will become vacant at the end of September.
The advertised pay range is $70,854 to $107,813.
Rickey Terry plans to retire Sept. 30 as Street and Environmental Services director. The council approved Mayor Tab Bowling’s recommendation in June to reorganize that department effective with Terry's departure. The Street Department will begin reporting to the city engineer, and the department will be renamed Environmental Services and Maintenance.
The Daily, through an open records request, obtained a copy of the applications and resumes presented by Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin earlier this week to the City Council.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Wednesday he asked City Council members to review the applicants and make recommendations Tuesday on who they would like to interview.
“There are too many applicants to interview everyone,” Ladner said. “I would like to hold public interviews.”
One of the City Council’s duties is to select, interview and hire city directors. Council interviews must be held in public.
The applicants for the opening are:
• Reginald Carter, Solid Waste manager, Decatur. Has been with the city since 1999.
• Ronald Hake, environmental compliance materials specialist, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing. Previously worked for Fayette County Commission as a county engineer and Pickens and Hale county commissions as an assistant county engineer.
• Christopher Howell, county engineer, Fayette County Commission. Previously worked for Pickens and Hale county commissions as an assistant county engineer and as the city of Eutaw’s Public Works director.
• John Clarksville, environmental engineer, U.S. Army garrison, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Also worked at the Army garrison in Fort Gordon, Georgia, as an environmental manager and supervisor scientist; and U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s environmental office in Atlanta.
• Ritzel King, roll-off driver, Republic Waste Services, Huntsville. A former operations manager for Sherman Industries at Decatur, Madison and Huntsville plants, former general manager at Barry’s Manufacturing in Huntsville and former general manager with Waste Management in Macon, Georgia.
• Steven Parsons, regional manager, Heavy Machines Inc., Birmingham. Also worked as RSC Equipment general manager in Decatur.
• Allen Stover, Community Development manager, Decatur. Has been with the city 22 years.
• Amy Caldwell, certified occupational assistant/licensed, Kindred Healthcare, Foley.
• Chantal Collier, director of the Foster Grandparents Program, Community Action Partnership of North Alabama. Previously worked as a literacy aide at Chestnut Grove Elementary and was a field services manager for DuraMedic LLC managing three hospitals/facilities in Broward County, Florida.
• Justin Erby, store manager, Publix Supermarkets, Huntsville. Previously worked as a corrections officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
• Clarence Logston, AP clerk/license inspector, Lawrence County Commission, Moulton. Previously worked as a magistrate and assistant clerk, Town of Courtland and Courtland Electric Department.
• Jason Pitts, assistant plant manager, Vuteq USA-Alabama, Greenbrier. Previously worked as east plant manager for Valley Rubber Inc.
• Diamones Spraggins, box office ticket sales, Rocket City Trash Pandas, Madison. Previously worked for Fuller Group Homes in Decatur.
