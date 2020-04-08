Two internal candidates are among 11 applicants deemed “highly qualified" for Decatur's fire chief job, but there is debate about the selection process and whether it can move forward.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the city received 39 applications for the position left vacant when Tony Grande resigned in November to take a job with the state of Tennessee.
Sandlin said she then narrowed the applicant list to those who would be interviewed based on whether they are “highly qualified.” She said remaining candidates were eliminated because their qualifications fell short of the top 11.
The Daily obtained the list of semifinalists with a request under the state’s open records law. The advertised pay range for fire chief was $86,329 to $131,359.
The City Council debate is over how to proceed with the selection process and how to select a pool of finalists for public interviews.
Mayor Tab Bowling and the council decided last week to freeze hiring, except for first responders and the Sanitation Department. Council President Paige Bibbee said fire chief falls under first responders so she wants to continue with the search.
However, Councilman Billy Jackson said interviews might not be possible right now because of the limits on travel and meeting size imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Any time you want to bring people from other areas it might be a problem,” Jackson said. “And we can’t conduct interviews in person.”
Even when the process can move forward, there’s debate on how to select the finalists for a public interview with the City Council.
Sandlin recommended, and the council majority supports, using a committee to select the finalists.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said the committee can continue the process by using video conferences to interview the 11 applicants and reduce the number to a manageable number of finalists. At that point, the council would conduct public interviews with the finalists.
Jackson and Councilman Charles Kirby said they oppose using a committee. Both contend it’s the council’s duty to review the applications, reduce the number of candidates, conduct interviews and make the final decision.
“We are charged with the responsibility of selecting department heads as City Council members,” Jackson said. “If we don’t handle the process from beginning to end, we are half doing our job. We should be doing our due diligence, including checking backgrounds and even making phone calls if necessary.”
Bibbee said there are too many candidates for the council to handle the process from beginning to end.
“While I could do it and Mr. Jackson could because he owns his own business, most of the other council members would have trouble getting off for two straight days because they have jobs,” Bibbee said.
Hill said it’s difficult to find the time to interview 11 applicants.
“It’s tough to get through that many interviews,” Hill said. “We found that out when we interviewed five applicants for Decatur Youth Services director.”
Councilman Chuck Ard said using a committee is the most efficient way to pick the candidates for public interviews with the council.
“There’s no way I could attend interviews for 11 people over two days,” said Ard, who owns a seafood market.
Sandlin said the committee members haven’t been named, but Kirby and Jackson said the initial talks included having firefighters serving on the committee that selects their new chief. The mayor, Bibbee as the council liaison, another council member and Sandlin would likely serve on the committee.
“Putting firefighters on the committee is the dumbest move ever,” Kirby said. “You won’t find any company allowing the employees to determine who their boss is.”
Hill said no one is surprised that Kirby would have a problem with firefighters serving on the committee.
“Kirby verbally attacked the Fire Department last year, and he’s had a lot of issues with them ...," Hill said.
Ard and Hill said firefighters bring expertise to the committee.
“They’re not picking their boss, they’re helping us narrow the list down,” Ard said. “They will be able to ask technical questions other people on the committee will not know.”
The two internal candidates are co-interim Fire Chief/Division Chief Tracy Thornton and Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
Three other candidates are from Alabama, including Dustin Spires, battalion chief, Madison Fire Department; Lori P. Stoney, battalion chief/EMS director, Homewood Fire & Rescue Service; and Floyd Wilks Jr., battalion chief, Cahaba Valley Fire and Emergency District.
Three candidates are from Tennessee: Travis Ford, district fire chief, Nashville Fire Department; and Dale Lock, battalion chief, and Thomas Beasley, division chief, fire suppression, both of the Memphis Fire Department.
Three applicants are from other states. Jake Jenkins is assistant fire chief, Summerville, South Carolina, Fire Department; and Greg W. Main is chief fire marshal, Evansville, Indiana, Fire Department.
Jeffrey Edmonds, assistant chief of operations, city of Everett, Washington, Fire Department, would have to move the farthest from home.
