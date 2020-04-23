Two Decatur men have been charged with burglarizing a residence, and one of the men was also charged with injuring two officers, according to police.
Decatur police said officers responded Wednesday to the 400 block of 12th Avenue Northwest for a burglary in progress and made contact with 19-year-old Olandis Bates and 21-year-old Tayrome Bates inside the residence. According to police, Tayrome Bates began to physically resist officers, and two officers were injured during the encounter with him. Police said the officers were treated and released from Occupational Health Group, part of Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Olandis Bates and Tayrome Bates were placed into custody and were being held Wednesday afternoon in the Morgan County Jail, police said. Tayrome Bates, of 305 13th Ave. N.W., was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and third-degree burglary, with bail set at $70,000, and Olandis Bates, of 510 Ewell St. S.W., was charged with third-degree burglary, with bail set at $30,000.
— Marian Accardi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.