David Haller remains homeless and Brad Johnson is still transitioning out of homelessness, but both men volunteer for the nonprofit Hands Across Decatur because they see it as a place of hope.
They feel fortunate to be able to give back.
“This organization is necessary,” Haller said. “It’s a beacon of light in a very dark place.”
Hands gives out donations of food, clothing and supplies, mainly to the homeless, and is a daytime warming center during the winter months.
Haller became homeless around 2011 after a divorce and has been volunteering at Hands since it was started. When he became homeless, he went to the Committee on Church Cooperation for help.
He became teary-eyed when speaking about having only a coat in the middle of a cold November. Haller said he was trying to acquire a sleeping bag when he encountered Sue Terrell, who would become founder and executive director of Hands. She approached him and asked if he was all right. Haller replied, “Quite frankly, no.”
Haller told Terrell, “I’m trying to get some shelter out of the cold. I’m sleeping in a church vestibule, and all I have is a washrag to keep me warm.” Terrell provided Haller with a sleeping bag from the CCC.
Haller said he started “giving back” by volunteering when Terrell started Hands in 2012. Haller helps take in donations, helps in the kitchen and gives advice to other homeless people about “how to stay warm, where to stay, where not to stay so they avoid trouble.”
He said he has a motto for why he volunteers. He was told by a homeless friend who has since died that hobo stands for helping other brothers out.
“Nobody picks and chooses this life," Haller said. "It happens, for whatever reason.”
Haller holds down a job at the restaurant Simp McGee’s and has been there for a year and a half. He started out as a dishwasher, but now is a support line chef.
“It’s really great and I’ve really got a chance,” he said.
Hopefully, Haller said, his job will help him get back on his feet to where he can afford a residence. “The path will come, it’s baby steps. … You’ve got to put those bricks in place to build that foundation. Just keep plugging, keep trying, keep doing.”
Volunteer Brad Johnson
While he was homeless, Johnson was asked to help out at Hands.
“I was truly blessed and helped by Sue and others, so it’s only right to give back. … I enjoy it. It brings joy to me to be able to give back.”
He has now been volunteering at the organization for about four years.
Johnson said Hands “has really changed me. It has been therapy for me to help give back and basically help provide for poor people. … I’m very fortunate to be able to give back. It’s a blessing.”
Johnson said he does a little bit of everything while volunteering for Hands. He cooks food, distributes donations, has remodeled a bathroom, replaced a floor, and does whatever else is needed.
“Due to the whole pandemic, people are realizing how close they are to losing everything. It’s not drugs, in some cases, it’s not alcohol, it’s not mental illness. It’s one or two bad mistakes, bad financial decisions, and you can lose everything,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he never dreamed he would become homeless. “It’s not anything you ask for. Circumstances happen.”
Johnson considers himself, at this point, semi-homeless. He is now able to stay out of the elements by staying with friends in their homes.
Johnson works side jobs to earn money and said he does a little bit of everything. He wants to get his own residence but sees it as a daunting task.
“Even though you’re working … it takes forever because you have to have so much money to get anything,” he said.
Johnson said people are blessed to have Hands. “Not just for the homeless community, but for the community in general. We have people that can’t afford gas to heat, they can’t afford electricity to heat.”
Haller said, “We need the community’s support. … This (Hands) is a good place with good people; this town needs it. Not just for the homeless … this is a warming center for everybody. Everybody has a struggle, and places like this keep an open heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.