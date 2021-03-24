Decatur police said two Morgan County men were charged today with robbing victims in a room at a Decatur hotel.
Police responded today to a reported robbery in a room at the Quality Inn, 2120 Jameson Place S.W., and an officer interviewed the victims, who said they were robbed after being threatened with a handgun, according to police.
Police developed Christopher Breeding, 32, of Decatur, and Leonard Weeks, 31, of Danville, as suspects, and officers located them in the area, police said.
Both men were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Breeding is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and his bail is set at $300,000, while Weeks is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Weeks' bail is set at $300,300.
