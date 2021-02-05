Two teachers at Austin Middle School and Julian Harris Elementary School were recognized as teachers of the year for Decatur City Schools on Friday morning.
Austin Middle School's Jelisa Thompson, a sixth-grade science teacher, was named the district’s top secondary teacher, and Candice Evans, a fifth-grade teacher at Julian Harris, was the district’s top elementary teacher.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas made the surprise presentations at each school.
