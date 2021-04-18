Upgrades to two city parks, down-payment assistance and allocations for nonprofits are the focus for proposed fiscal 2021 uses of the federal funds Decatur receives annually for meeting the needs of low-income residents.
Decatur Community Development Manager Allen Stover presented his proposal for use of $489,040 the city is receiving from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to the City Council last week. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed use of the funding at its 10 a.m. meeting Monday.
CDBG funds are required by HUD to meet the needs of targeted low-to-moderate income areas. This is the second year of the city’s five-year plan for the annual funds. The city can use up to 20%, or $97,808, for administration of the grant funding, Stover said.
Councilman Billy Jackson, whose District 1 has benefited over the years from the CDBG funds, said he questioned how the city used the money in the past but he likes the current plan.
“The guidelines are so narrow about what they can use the money for and, overall, they (Community Development) do a good job with the funding,” Jackson said.
While District 1 has the largest number of low-income residents, districts 2 and 4 have seen their numbers rise to the point that portions of these districts qualify for CDBG funds. Districts 3 and 5 do not have areas that qualify.
Stover’s proposed plan includes spending $67,876 at Austinville Park on Lamar Street Southwest, and $150,000 at the Davis Street park along Dry Creek in Northwest Decatur across from Leon Sheffield Elementary School.
Stover said they plan to remove the Austinville Park’s rarely used tennis courts and “make a green space similar to the one at Enolam Park” on Seventh Street Southeast in District 2.
He said the plan is to add pedestrian lighting, picnic tables, trash receptacles and possibly some benches at Austinville Park.
Stover said the plan for the Davis Street park is to add a monument and plaque similar to the one at Rough Riders Park that honors the semi-professional football team, plus landscaping. The honorees recognized by the plaque will be announced at a later date, he said.
---
Down-payment help
The city would allocate $100,000 toward continuing its 21-year program offering down-payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Since 2000, the city has helped with over 550 home purchases, Stover said.
Stover said a first-time homebuyer can get up to $4,500 toward the down payment, but there are financial requirements. A single person can make a maximum of $35,360 and a family of four’s income maximum is $50,900.
Decatur Youth Services, an urban youth program run by the city, would receive the largest of the grant allocations among the nonprofits at $44,056.
Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins said he divides the funding among the 30 DYS programs, including tutoring, PALS basketball and baseball, Boys to Men and Girls to Women, “to meet whatever need a program has.”
• Turner-Surles Recreation Center would receive $15,000 to fund the Morgan County Commission on Aging’s senior programs and the lunches served daily to the seniors.
• The Volunteer Center of Morgan County would get $5,000 for wheelchair ramps, window air conditioners and heaters for seniors.
• The Mental Health Association would get $4,000 for Alzheimer’s patients and Family Project Care. This program will provide incontinence products, nutritional supplements, and respite care to 15 low-income families caring for Alzheimer's family members.
• Decatur Youth Enrichment would get $1,800 to assist about 100 youth through activities, including a Read-to-Me program for Spanish-speaking youth and an educational field trip.
• P.A.C.T. (Parents and Children Together) would receive $2,000 for providing transportation assistance to families enrolled in its Welfare to Work Program.
• The Decatur Police Department’s A.C.E.S. Program would receive $3,000 for safe summer alternatives for at-risk youth over a five-week period.
• Sterr’s Daycare would receive $2,000 for classroom equipment for low-income preschool students.
