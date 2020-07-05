Frequent turnover of principals at some Decatur schools has rewarded good administrators, the superintendent said, but an education expert said it can create problems within schools.
Some of the schools with the most turnover in leaders are Chestnut Grove Elementary with its fourth principal since 2016, Austin/Cedar Ridge Middle with three principals in the last four academic years, and West Decatur Elementary with four principals since 2015. It's a trend that University of Alabama education expert William Bergeron said hurts schools.
“Changing principals every two or three years is really devastating to the culture of the school," Bergeron said.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said principals shouldn’t be prevented from switching schools to grow professionally. “I don’t think you hold anybody back,” he said.
Three DCS principals were hired in May, leading to changes in leadership at Austin High, Austin Junior High and Austin Middle schools. A new Decatur High principal was hired April 30.
Additionally, three new principals were hired last month at Decatur elementary schools. Rebekah Higgins will replace Mark Christopher at Chestnut Grove, Taunya Smith will replace Angie Whittington at Woodmeade, and Stacie Givens will replace Tony Willis at Austinville.
Douglas said two principal moves occurred because Demond Garth wanted to work at a high school and Mark Christopher wanted to work at the secondary education level. “They had earned the right” to switch schools, Douglas said.
Garth, who previously served as principal of Austin Junior High, moved to Austin High School. Christopher replaced Garth at Austin Junior High after spending one year as principal at Chestnut Grove Elementary.
On the other hand, transfers are sometimes made regardless of a principal's preference in order to ensure that a principal is an ideal fit for a school, Douglas said. “Sometimes somebody may be at one school, and they are a better fit for another. I don’t think you can just say, ‘Well, I’m only going to do it if the principal wants to go.'"
Board member Michele Gray King said she doesn't think the recent principal hires will pose an issue for the district.
"All of the personnel changes that have been made, myself as a board member, I'm pleased with them whether they are promotions, transfers or new hires," she said.
The University of Alabama's Bergeron said schools benefit from having principals stay for a longer amount of time.
“It gives them time to put programs and policies in place and gives them time to work so that they have an impact,” he said.
Bergeron said high turnover is a problem at any organization — not just schools. “When there’s a high turnover in leadership, it creates uncertainty, and there’s no loyalty within the staff,” he said, adding that it takes a while for new principals to implement their own policies.
“When you put a principal in place, really the first year they’re there, the policies are still from the principal that left,” Bergeron said. “Most of those decisions are made during the school year, like for 2020 and 2021, most of those decisions were being made in March, April and May, so by the time the new principal comes in, those pretty much have been made.”
Bergeron said part of the problem stems from the 2000 passage of the state Teacher Accountability Act, which prevented principals from becoming tenured. He said in some ways this is positive because principals can be removed if their performance is unsatisfactory. However, it contributes to the expectation that a new principal may not remain at a school for long.
“A lot of superintendents want their own people in those positions, people that they have worked with before, that they trust,” Bergeron said. “So that’s part of the reason principals change around the time the superintendent changes.”
King said she's confident that the board is "all on the same page," since the board unanimously approved the decisions to transfer Garth and Christopher and to hire Terence Hayden, who will serve as principal of Austin Middle.
"We're depending on Dr. Douglas and his team to place principals where their talents can best serve the district; that's his job," King said.
Douglas said while he would like for principals to stay with one school for a long period of time, he ultimately focuses on hiring the best candidate for a given position.
“You post a job, you interview, and then you hire the best person,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.