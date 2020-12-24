Three Decatur men are in Morgan County Jail facing charges of shooting into houses and cars in Southwest Decatur on Nov. 27, according to Decatur police.
Police and jail records show Cordarrel Lamon Nicholas, 31, 1220 Second Ave. S.W., Kenneth Nicholas, 30, 2217 Ninth St. S.W., and Antonio Cortez Anderson, 24, 1809 Glenn St. S.W. are charged with 11 counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling.
The shootings occurred at Decatur Place Apartments at 304 Courtney Drive.
Police said Cordarrel Nicholas was located and arrested on Tuesday and Kenneth Deshawn Nicholas and Anderson were arrested Wednesday.
According to Morgan County Jail records, the Nicholases have bail set at $90,000 each, and Anderson’s bail is $115,000.
Decatur police said the incident remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.
