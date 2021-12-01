Three people are facing identity theft and forgery charges after a Decatur resident reported a checkbook stolen in October, according to Decatur police.
In a statement, police said Juan Hernandez, 39, Cesar Hernandez, 32, and Sayna Gilbert, 33, all of Decatur, were charged after checks were negotiated at multiple locations in Decatur.
On Monday, Juan Hernandez was charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of third-degree forgery. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,000.
Cesar Hernandez was charged with identity theft and third-degree forgery. He is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000.
On Tuesday, Gilbert was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery. She is in jail with bail set at $1,000.
— Michael Wetzel
