June 3, 2020 wreck

First responders work the scene of a wreck at Alabama 20 and Beltline Road Southwest this morning that injured three people. [COURTESY PHOTO]

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at Beltline Road Southwest and Alabama 20 this morning, according to Decatur police.

Police spokeswoman Emily Long said one of the injured was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital. She said police were unaware of the location or condition of the other two victims.

Long said a box truck and sport utility vehicle collided in the accident that occurred at 9:53 a.m. today.

She said there is blockage and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.