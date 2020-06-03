Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at Beltline Road Southwest and Alabama 20 this morning, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said one of the injured was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital. She said police were unaware of the location or condition of the other two victims.
Long said a box truck and sport utility vehicle collided in the accident that occurred at 9:53 a.m. today.
She said there is blockage and urged motorists to avoid the area.
