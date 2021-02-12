An investigation into a motor vehicle accident led to three Morgan County residents being charged with distributing methamphetamine, according to Decatur police.
Police said that on Tuesday, officers made contact with three people in the 2300 block of Rosemont Street about leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and, during the investigation, found them with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs.
Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Drug Unit continued the investigation and arrested the subjects, who were taken to Morgan County Jail, where they remained this morning.
David J. Richardson, 27, of Trinity, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, with bail set at $5,000; Kwan Scott, 22, of Hartselle, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence, with bail set at $5,600; and Candie R. Browning, 21, of Falkville, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs, with bail set at $5,600.
Additional charges related to the accident could follow, police said.
