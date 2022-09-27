Beltline wreck
Buy Now

A wreck involving multiple vehicles at Beltline Road and Spring Avenue Southwest at about 4:30 p.m. Monday injured three people, according to Decatur police. Five vehicles were damaged, including one that crashed into a drainage ditch next to Starbucks. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

Three people were injured in the wreck Monday afternoon at Beltline Road and Spring Avenue that Decatur police said involved five vehicles.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.