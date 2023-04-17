An agreement on a planned $30 million Decatur development on the banks of the Tennessee River at Ingalls Harbor received City Council approval on Monday.
The council voted 4-1 to approve an agreement in which the city would provide incentives of $5 million plus land in return for developer Patrick Lawler, sole managing partner of Ingalls Harbor LLC, making a commitment to spend $30 million on a mixed-use development just west of Ingalls Harbor.
The incentives include $2 million in utilities infrastructure, $1.5 million in site improvements and $1.5 million in sales tax revenues. In addition to the $5 million, Ingalls Harbor LLC would receive a 99-year lease on about 5 acres of city land for the development and title to 2 acres of Decatur Utilities land.
The City Council also approved in another 4-1 vote a proposal to issue $35 million in bonds to finance parks and recreation facilities.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who voted against both measures, also refused to give unanimous consent on an ordinance to declare the city's land surplus so it can be transferred to Lawler and an ordinance approving the issuance of the bond warrants.
As a result, the City Council will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to vote on the two ordinances.
Lawler, who developed Guntersville’s 55,000-square-foot City Harbor, is planning a roughly 75,000-square-foot mixed-use development with 40 condominiums and restaurants, retail stores and entertainment options.
Lawler estimated Monday that he already has commitments to fill 70% of the planned retail and restaurant spaces in the Decatur project. He said the condos will be sold and he expects some will be short-term residential leases. The city is working on a new short-term rental ordinance.
“It’s incredible for the city,” Councilman Kyle Pike said of the proposed development. “The need to utilize our riverfront is something that I’ve heard about from residents for a long time. We’re thankful for our industrial partners, but people have wanted to bring some recreation and entertainment options to the riverfront.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the roughly 7 acres is one of the few remaining riverfront properties available for development.
“We can’t do a development like that (as a city) but Mr. Lawler approached us and it seems like an absolute home run,” McMasters said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper called the planned development “amazing. The city of Decatur is getting a tremendous amount of growth in such a short period of time.”
Decatur Utilities property
However, Jackson said he is against the agreement with Lawler because he’s concerned the adjacent Decatur Utilities wastewater treatment plant, which is giving up about 2 acres that's not in use, will not have the space it needs to expand in the future should significant city growth occur.
“You can’t definitively say you won’t need this property in the future,” Jackson said to DU General Manager Ray Hardin at Monday's meeting.
Jackson said DU got permission from the City Council to purchase the 2 acres because it “saw the potential” the plant might need it for growth.
“It was all about the fact they felt there would be a need for expansion as our city grew,” Jackson said. “I can understand that nobody can say what can happen in the next 20 or 30 years, but this was bought for that specific purpose.”
Hardin said the land was purchased over 25 years ago. He said it hasn’t been needed so far and he doesn’t think it will be needed.
Hardin said he believes the plant can handle any future growth without expanding outside of its current location because of the improvements the utility has made or is planning.
“The technology has changed the treatment needs that will be there in the future,” Hardin said.
Jackson said he understands technology changes but added expansion also might be needed if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were to change its requirements.
Council President Jacob Ladner said Hardin told him that, if the city grows to over 100,000 in population, the city will likely need separate plants on both sides of the river.
The first additional plant would likely be necessary on the north side of the river in Limestone County, he said.
“That would be a whole different conversation,” Ladner said.
Hardin said the existing plant is limited on how much sewer it can treat “but that’s decades away. I would say five decades at least.”
Hardin said they look at daily and peak volumes when measuring the wastewater plant’s limits. Typical daily flow is about 18 million to 20 million gallons a day and peak volume is 36 million gallons per day, he said.
Design is currently underway to be able to handle an influent flow of 75 million gallons per day with peak flows of up to 120 million gallons per day during heavy storm events.
“As much as we can try to tighten up the system, when it rains water gets into the system,” Hardin said. “We could treat a lot more water. One day we may have to go to ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) and ask them for our plant capacity to be upgraded … but we’re nowhere near that.”
Pepper was not critical of Jackson's nay votes.
“Hardly do we ever agree, but I will say Mr. Jackson made some very valid points today,” Pepper said Monday.
McMasters said after the meeting that he has no concern that selling the land would limit the sewer plant because he trusts Hardin’s assessment.
Agreement details
City Attorney Herman Marks went over the agreement with the council in Monday's meeting. The highlights include:
• The city would commit to providing Lawler’s company with 25% of sales and use taxes collected on the property, up to a maximum of $1.5 million, over 10 years.
• The city will be required to extend utilities — electricity, water, sewer and gas — to within 5 feet of the development. Marks estimated this would cost about $2 million.
• The city commits in the proposed agreement to spending $1.5 million on infrastructure for the development, which Marks said would include a parking lot and other improvements for public use.
• The 5 acres of city property will be leased for up to 99 years at $100 per year.
• The 2 acres held by DU would be transferred to Lawler's company.
• In addition to the $30 million commitment by Lawler, each retail and restaurant owner in the development must have a financial worth of at least $5 million.
Ladner said both sides need to accomplish a number of items before the project becomes a reality, including a 90-day due-diligence period for Lawler and plan approvals by the Planning Commission and City Council.
Ladner cautioned that not all proposed developments actually occur, but said he’s glad to have a developer like Lawler who has the funding and experience to back his plan.
Lawler said he thought everything went well in the council meeting.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Lawler said. “We just started the TVA process. We’ve hired architects and started that work.”
Lawler said the process of getting permits from the Tennessee Valley Authority, including for boat slips and other construction over the water, typically takes about a year.
