About 30% of Decatur City Schools students have requested virtual or blended instruction, which may make social distancing easier in classrooms and will enable the district to accommodate at-risk teachers who want to work from home, according to school administrators.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said a combined 2,500 students have so far requested virtual and blended learning, with 1,800 students registering for fully virtual learning, and about 700 opting for a blended format.
As of Monday, about 70% of the roughly 8,700 DCS students will attend traditional school when it starts Aug. 12, although Douglas said many families have not registered their children for school yet. As more registrations are completed, the number of requests for virtual and blended instruction may increase.
“We’ll probably still have people registering for school all the way up to the start of school,” Douglas said.
Although families were asked to request virtual and blended learning options for their children by Monday, Douglas said the district will continue to accommodate families as they prepare for the upcoming year.
Due to the number of students requesting online and blended learning, at-risk teachers will be able to stay home and teach virtually, Douglas said, and the district is in the process of finding additional teachers who had planned to teach in person, but are willing to teach virtually instead.
While teachers who are at risk or who care for at-risk relatives will be able to teach remotely, virtual instructors who are not at risk will come into school daily and teach from their classrooms.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, people 65 and over are at risk for severe complications from COVID-19, as are those with medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, diseases of the kidney, liver or lungs, or a compromised immune system.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said the number of students learning remotely may make it easier to maintain social distance inside schools, but the reduced number of students in a building does not necessarily correlate to reduced class sizes in individual classrooms.
“You don’t know how many (students) are in each period and in a room,” Satterfield said.
Some schools, grade levels and classes may have more traditional students than others, and certain courses and teachers may only be available at specific times. Satterfield said school administrators are working through issues to create class schedules, but it may be impossible to fully balance the number of students in each classroom.
The full extent to which online students will make it easier for traditional students to social distance will become clearer as more students register for school, and administrators continue to create schedules for students.
Satterfield said administrators are continuing to work on specific plans for situations that may arise, such as a student having symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or discovering they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“I think the hardest thing right now is not having clear directives,” Satterfield said. “Here in Morgan County we’ve got Hartselle, you’ve got Morgan County, you’ve got Decatur. When everybody’s working off a different format it makes it difficult to maintain continuity, so there’s going to be hiccups and bumps.”
Decatur City Schools are set to reopen Aug. 12 for all modes of instruction. The district is basing specific reopening protocols on guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Every Friday, the ADPH updates its color-coded threat assessment map which designates each county as low risk (green), moderate risk (yellow), high risk (orange) or very high risk (red).
Douglas said if Morgan County were to be designated very high risk at the start of the school year, schools would move to an entirely virtual format.
Like many counties, Morgan County has shifted between risk levels, but was most recently downgraded from very high risk to high risk on Friday.
“I don’t think COVID’s going away anytime soon, and so we’re going to have to learn to live with it and take precautions, and look out for each other,” Satterfield said.
