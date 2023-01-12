D191222 brookhaven lawsuit (copy)
3M Co. on Thursday announced plans to demolish the former Brookhaven Middle School and to build a community park on the 15-acre tract that sits above a landfill. 3M owns the land after a 2020 settlement over contaminants with Decatur City Schools. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

The former Brookhaven Middle School will be demolished early this year and the 15 acres on which it sits will be turned into a park that could include splash pads, a playground, picnic areas and athletic facilities, according to an announcement today by 3M Co.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

