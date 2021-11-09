The ballfields adjacent to Aquadome Recreation Center, on 25 acres that sit atop a contaminated landfill, are slated to be sold to 3M, and city officials are searching for a replacement location.
“It’s been pretty tough to beat a place that is as centralized as the Aquadome,” said Councilman Carlton McMasters, who has been spearheading the search.
Councilman Billy Jackson contends any new ballfields should be close to the Aquadome neighborhood in Southwest Decatur because these residents are the ones losing out.
However, McMasters has broadened his search. He said he’s looked mostly in Southwest Decatur because large properties aren’t available in the southeast near Decatur High School.
“I’m looking for a spot that’s available and makes sense for the whole community,” McMasters said.
Council President Jacob Ladner and Mayor Tab Bowling said possible locations for the new ballfields include land near Jack Allen Sports Complex, in the Flint area near Gale Montgomery Park, off Spring Avenue Southwest and off Modaus Road Southwest.
Money for the ballfields should be available. The $98.4 million settlement between 3M, Decatur, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County — which now just awaits signatures from 3M officials — calls for the company to pay the city $35 million for the Aquadome property after a new recreation center is built. 3M then plans to demolish the Aquadome building.
The city will also receive $7.2 million from the settlement that, under its terms, "shall be applied toward projects ... that support and promote community redevelopment and recreation."
McMasters said he sees about $6 million going to a new ballfield complex.
“This is our chance to build a first-class facility for league play and for travel ball,” McMasters said.
Ladner has said he wants to spend the $35 million on a new recreation center at the Archer-Daniels-Midland property the city owns off West Moulton Street, a location that appears to have support from the council majority.
A public hearing to discuss the location of a new recreation center is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at council chambers in City Hall.
Ladner agreed with McMasters that the purchase of property and construction of ballfields replacing the three baseball fields, three softball fields and T-ball field on the Aquadome property should be financed from the $7.2 million.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the city needs about 25 acres. He would like to start out with six multi-use fields that can be used for softball or baseball, with room to grow in the future.
Lake said the fields should have dirt infields with 400-foot fences, so the youth leagues would use temporary fences to create smaller fields, and a press box with a meeting room for tournaments and league functions.
While a travel ball complex has long been desired by city officials, Lake said it’s important that “we take care of our local leagues, which is our priority.” He said travel ball can, however, generate funds that would support the city and raise money that improves the park for the local leagues.
The Aquadome fields have been shut down for two years. The number of Dixie Youth baseball players has dropped to the point that it merged from three to two leagues, mainly because of travel ball interest, so the loss of the Aquadome didn’t hurt as much. The American League plays in Flint at Gale Montgomery Park and the National League plays at Point Mallard.
Dixie Youth City President Jon Wiley said the numbers are increasing after a drop-off about five years ago and again during in 2020 due to the pandemic. There’s no longer a Dixie Boys league (ages 13 and 14), but T-ball starts at age 4.
“We are seeing kids come back,” said Wiley, who would like an additional T-ball field. “We had nine teams this fall, after having 11 or 12 this spring. We’re excited about next season because we’re expecting even more players.”
Dixie Girls fast-pitch softball saw the biggest impact from the closure of the Aquadome fields because it suddenly was left without a home. President Chad Lawrence said their games are split between the Walter Jackson Elementary field and Austin Middle School’s field, so his families would welcome a single location.
“It’s tough playing at two locations, especially for parents of children who are in different age divisions,” Lawrence said.
The softball league stretches from age 4 to high school with five different age divisions. Lawrence said they are up in numbers, with over 200 girls for more than 20 teams.
“About four or five years ago, we had half of this number of girls playing,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he would like a central location because his girls are from all parts of the city. He said he needs four fields and would like to have six.
McMasters and Lake said one obstacle in the search is they’re competing with residential developers who, spurred by Decatur's low inventory of new homes, are also seeking large tracts of land for subdivisions.
Bowling proposed in 2016 building a travel ball complex off Alabama 20 in the city’s annexed area in Limestone County. However, that was before the city received a $14.2 million grant to build an $18 million overpass to promote retail growth in this area just off Interstate 65.
“This (ballfield) complex needs to be in the city, so we can put it next to retail, lodging and restaurants,” Bowling said.
Jackson suggested putting a recreation center and the ballfields on 28 acres northwest of the intersection of Eighth Street and Runnymead Avenue Southwest, but the other council members have not embraced the proposal.
“There’s a neighborhood around and it serves the community the Aquadome was intended to use,” Jackson said. “It’s close to the Beltline (Road Southwest), so it’s easily accessible.”
