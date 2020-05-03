Decatur City Schools on Friday closed on a deal to sell the former Brookhaven Middle School to 3M Co. for $1.25 million, in the process settling claims by DCS that the company contaminated the property.
The school is located on a closed landfill used years ago to dispose of chemicals then used in 3M's manufacture of various non-stick and stain-resistant products. Recent evaluations of the site found the chemicals, several of which studies have shown to be toxic, in surface water at the site. 3M is in the midst of a more in-depth study to evaluate contamination levels in groundwater and soil.
A spokeswoman for 3M released a joint statement on the transaction Friday afternoon.
“3M and Decatur City Schools Board of Education are pleased to announce that 3M has agreed to purchase the property that houses the former Brookhaven Middle School. This purchase will enable the board to use the proceeds of the sale to address capital needs as outlined in the DCS system’s capital plan.
“The sale will also allow 3M the opportunity to continue its environmental assessment of the site. The school was built on a former municipal landfill, which 3M is now assessing as part of its ongoing PFAS examination of certain local landfills.”
Fanna Haile-Selassie, communications manager for 3M, added the closing should take place in “coming weeks” and no further statements about the sale will be made.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said the board is happy with the deal.
“We’re excited to sell the property and eliminate the expense of maintenance and upkeep of the site,” Douglas said.
Board member Dwight Jett made the motion to accept the offer Thursday and Peggy Baggett seconded his motion. The board voted unanimously for the resolution agreeing to sell the property. Board member Donnie Lane was unable to attend the virtual meeting.
Jett questioned Douglas about the board’s liability of the site after it is sold. Douglas said it would be solely 3M’s responsibility “a minute after closing.” The 3M/DCS agreement was not available Friday. In several past settlements involving allegedly contaminated land, 3M has purchased the property at a premium and indemnified the seller from any liability arising from the chemicals on the property.
In a March 6 special meeting, the school board voted unanimously to give preliminary approval to language included in the settlement document with 3M.
At the time, no price tag was disclosed.
In December, DCS filed a notice of its intent to sue 3M for “abatement of an imminent and substantial endangerment to health and the environment in connection with contamination caused by illegal dumping of solid or hazardous waste containing perflurooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), and related chemicals on the school board’s property, known as the former Brookhaven Middle School."
The notice said 3M has violated and continues to violate federal law by dumping solid and hazardous waste on the Brookhaven School property.
DCS was represented in the negotiations by Jeff Friedman and Lee Patterson of Birmingham-based Friedman, Dazzio, Zulanas & Bowling, and by Decatur attorney Carl Cole. The same lawyers represented West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority in a lawsuit against 3M that settled last year for $35 million.
"We are thankful to the DCS board for entrusting us to get this done. We accomplished what we said we would and the client is pleased," Cole said Friday.
The Aquadome Recreation Center, owned by the city of Decatur, also sits above the old landfill.
3M also is also investigating other historical disposal sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties that may hold 3M waste, including Deer Springs landfill in Flint, a landfill at Old Moulton Road/Mud Tavern, and a dump site on Lawrence County 222, the company said.
In a preliminary evaluation of the Brookhaven and Aquadome properties filed with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in November, a 3M contractor collected surface water samples that were tested for PFAS by a 3M lab. PFOA and PFOS were found in all the water and sediment samples, except for a sample from a pipe used to drain the Aquadome pool.
In its notice of intent to sue, DCS cited the dangers posed by PFAS, a class of chemicals that includes PFOA and PFOS.
“The human health risks caused by exposure to low levels of PFOA, PFOS and related chemicals include cancer, immunotoxicity, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and high cholesterol,” according to the letter. “PFOS crosses the placenta in humans, accumulates in amniotic fluid, and has been detected in umbilical cord blood.”
Water from the Brookhaven site drains into Dry Creek, which feeds into the Tennessee River.
The old landfill is between Eighth Street Southwest on the north, an alley behind Beard Street on the south, Fifth Avenue on the west and Second Avenue on the east.
According to 3M's investigation, the 40-acre tract — home to Brookhaven, the Aquadome, a playground and numerous ball fields — operated as a landfill from the mid-1940s until 1963. ADEM records indicate municipal and industrial waste was disposed of in the landfill. The Aquadome has remained open, except for the recent closure over COVID-19 concerns. Brookhaven Middle School closed last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.