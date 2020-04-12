Decatur's monthly spring and summer street festival, which attracts over 2,000 people to Second Avenue downtown each month, is switching gears for its first event of the year.
Organizers of 3rd Friday are encouraging people to order to-go food from downtown restaurants and gifts from their favorite local shops as a substitute for the festival this Friday.
The Decatur Downtown Merchants and Business Association, which hosts the festival, made the change because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order.
“We want to remind everybody that a lot of our downtown businesses are open for curbside pickup,” said Ashley Ashwander, treasurer of the Decatur Downtown Merchants and Business Association and owner of the The Paper Chase on Second Avenue. “Hopefully, we can pull together for a big night of sales.”
The festival, which starts in April and runs until October, is an outing that boosts commerce and gives local artists and restaurants a chance to expand their audience.
It usually features classic cars, food trucks, an artisan market and street music. This month, changes had to be made to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The retooled festival will feature only curbside service from shops and restaurants.
“Anything that increases awareness for what (shops and restaurants) are doing now is helpful to some degree,” said Rick Paler, executive director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
The Brick Deli & Tavern and Moe’s Original Bar B Que are two of the restaurants scheduled to participate. The Brick does not plan to make changes to its menu, and Moe’s is working on what specials it may offer.
“I don’t know if we’ll see any difference,” said Tina Hall, co-owner of The Brick. “We’ll just have to wait and see. It doesn’t hurt to try.”
The full list of participating restaurants and shops is still being compiled, and details also are being finalized.
“We understand if people want to do take-out on a different night if they feel there are too many people that are out,” Ashwander said. “The main thing is that we want to encourage people to continue to shop and dine with local businesses.”
The festival’s Facebook page will also livestream an acoustic performance from Grayson and Grant Keith at 6 p.m.
Last year’s first 3rd Friday featured singer-songwriter Nikki McLeod, The Chordsman, line dancing with Delandrion Woods and an Easter egg hunt with more than 2,000 eggs hidden.
Woods will play a part in this year’s first 3rd Friday as well. He is planning on uploading a line-dancing video to the 3rd Friday Facebook page for people to enjoy after picking up their food.
Maryanne Floyd, communications director for Decatur-Morgan County Tourism, thinks the spirit of downtown will still be a part of the to-go festival.
“It’ll be more of a straightforward go pick up what you need and go back home,” Floyd said. “It will give people an element of downtown that they can enjoy at their homes.”
If social distancing guidelines and the stay-at-home order start to phase out in the future, 3rd Friday could return without needing much advance notice.
“It’s established to do it multiple times a year, so starting it back up is not as big of a deal as if you’re doing a single event with intense logistics,” Paler said.
