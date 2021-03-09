In-person 3rd Friday activities will return beginning May 21 after being canceled last year for the pandemic, and a merchant hopes the monthly street festival boosts downtown Decatur businesses.
“The 3rd Fridays before COVID brought us so many customers,” said Denise McNeill, owner of Indigo’s women’s boutique on Second Avenue Southeast. “We received a lot of marketing from it. People would come in a week or so later to shop here saying they saw us while they were here enjoying 3rd Friday.”
Another downtown event, the fourth annual Pub Crawl, will be held Saturday with some limitations because of the pandemic.
Decatur's 3rd Friday festival routinely attracts over 2,000 people to Second Avenue downtown to enjoy classic cars, restaurants, street music and the chance to socialize. It normally begins in April, but the start is being pushed back to May this year.
Police Chief Nate Allen, incident manager of Decatur's coronavirus task force, said the increasing number of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 and declining positive rates on virus tests are allowing him to slowly open things up in the city.
“Pertaining to planning for any large-scale special events, when it comes to the COVID-19 virus and lowering our exposure numbers, we’re hoping for the best results,” he said.
Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association President Christy Wheat said the merchants are grateful that Allen will be allowing the first event to be launched in May. She said the final First Friday event in 2021 will be Oct. 15.
“The first event is still in the planning stages,” Wheat said. “With the governor’s mask mandate running until April 9, we’ll be able to go full speed with the start of 3rd Friday.”
She said food vendors, children’s activities, cars and music are expected to return this year.
Rick Paler, director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the return of 3rd Friday to its pre-COVID format is a positive sign for downtown merchants and the public.
“They’ve been very successful bringing people downtown,” Paler said. “With COVID-19, things have been a little tough on everyone. We’re glad they’re coming back, and my office will do whatever we can to help promote it.”
McNeill said in the first few years of 3rd Friday, her store realized about $1,500 in sales during each event. “In recent years, we were bringing in a few hundred dollars,” she said. “But now everyone has been cooped up because of COVID. I think with the vaccines out now, retail, travel and the restaurant business will boom.”
A virtual 3rd Friday was still observed last year but didn't gain widespread participation. McNeill said downtown merchants created bundles of sale items for the virtual event, but it didn’t produce the same results.
“It really didn’t work so well for us,” she said.
Wheat said updates on this year's festival will be posted at facebook.com/3rdfridaydowntown.
Pub Crawl
The Pub Crawl, one of the final Decatur events held last year before pandemic restrictions took effect, is an annual celebration scheduled close to St. Patrick’s Day.
Wheat said the public can pick up punch cards Saturday under the marquee of the Princess Theatre on Second Street Southeast beginning at 2 p.m. Ten participating merchants and restaurants in the crawl will punch the card when a purchase is made between 2 and 9 p.m., Wheat said.
“If you have your card punched at five of them, you will be entered in a drawing for a merchants’ gift bag of prizes worth at least $300,” she said. She said the drawing will be conducted at a later time live on the 3rd Friday Facebook page to avoid drawing a crowd that could enable the coronavirus's spread.
She said because of the pandemic the children’s activities and cabbage toss at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Street will be suspended this year. “We hope to bring those events back next year,” Wheat said.
The 10 stops along the crawl are Simp McGhee’s restaurant, Bank Street Grill, Josie’s Mediterranean Café, Princess Theatre, Moe’s Original Bar B Que, Mellow Mushroom Pizza, The Brick Deli, Cross-Eyed Owl, The Railyard and b.b. Perrins Sports Grille.
