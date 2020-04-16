A new eatery at the site of the old Ruby Tuesday is one of four potential Decatur restaurant projects that developers and contractors have recently brought in for approval, a city official said.
Tom Polk, of the city’s Building Department, said he could not release the names or types of restaurants being planned because the developers aren’t ready to make those announcements.
One restaurant is planned as an outparcel at the Kroger-anchored Decatur Shopping Plaza on Beltline Road Southwest. Another developer is planning to demolish the old Ruby Tuesday building on the Beltline and replace it with a new restaurant.
Point Mallard Centre in Southeast Decatur, anchored by Publix, is adding an outparcel restaurant, and a current local restaurant owner is planning a second restaurant in an unannounced location, Polk said.
The Ruby Tuesday building has been vacant since the restaurant closed in January 2016.
City Planner Karen Smith said the public will like the new additions although she also was restricted in what information she could release. She said a national hamburger chain that the city would welcome is under discussion.
“We’ve been pursuing a couple of these restaurants for a while,” Smith said. “And, for a city that likes to eat out when there’s not a pandemic, people will be excited.”
As for other projects, Wally Terry, city director of development, said Aldi is moving forward with its new grocery store on Beltline Road Southwest at Glenn Street.
“People are moving forward with the projects that they had already started,” Terry said. “Some people are waiting to see what happens with the projects that they haven’t started.”
John Seymour, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber hasn’t received any inquiries from retail developers in recent weeks.
“It’s not unusual to go weeks without an inquiry (under normal circumstances),” Seymour said.
The latest available data showed the number of residential building construction permits purchased in Decatur had declined this year even before the first statewide order March 19 limited gatherings and business operations.
Residential permits through March 9 were down from 76 in 2019 to 66 this year, according to numbers provided by Polk. Commercial permits increased from 16 to 17, and industrial permits were down from 3 to 1.
The numbers for the past month aren’t available yet, but Polk said his department remains busy selling the permits.
“A lot of the permits are for small projects that I guess people see while they’re stuck at home,” Polk said.
Polk said the city is working with developers on roughly 380 new home lots in six new subdivisions. A few of these developments, like Legacy Cove off Point Mallard Drive and River Road Manor, are just beginning site work so the city won’t be seeing any of these new homes for sale until the middle of the summer. Their developers are pre-selling the lots.
The other four subdivisions are in the city approval process so they’re months away from breaking ground.
These subdivisions will bring an influx of new homes into a Decatur housing market that was low on inventory before the pandemic began, Smith said.
