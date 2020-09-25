Just over 4% of the city’s 500 full-time employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, Safety Coordinator Rodney Shepherd told the Decatur Personnel Board on Thursday.
Shepherd said 21 city employees have tested positive for the virus. Three employees are currently in quarantine with two of the three out because their children tested positive. None of them are in a hospital, he said.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said none of the employees contracted the virus on the job.
Personnel Board member Pam Werstler said this percentage of positive cases “isn’t bad.”
Shepherd said the infection rate for city employees “is running par for the course” with the rest of Morgan County. According to Alabama Department of Public Health data, 3,254 Morgan County residents have tested positive for the cornavirus out of a population of about 120,000, a confirmed infection rate of 2.7% compared to the 4.2% infection rate among city employees. Twenty-eight Morgan residents have died of the disease.
“We’re doing well according to the numbers, but we’re anxiously waiting to see what the impact of Labor Day is,” Shepherd said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks on Thursday said his Human Resources Department reported that fewer than five employees have tested positive or missed work because of exposure or because their children got the virus, out of 390 employees from the city and Athens Utilities. Limestone County's population has about a 2.1% infection rate, according to ADPH data.
The pandemic is creating problems for cities, not only in terms of employee health but also due to impacts on finances and employee management.
The Decatur City Council this week approved a $65 million fiscal 2021 budget that’s close to $4 million less than fiscal 2020 because of the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on revenue. The new budget does not include a cost-of-living raise, but eligible employees will get merit raises.
Sandlin had to create a new policy allowing employees to work from home. She said employees can only work from home if they or their children are exposed, test positive or if they have another medical condition. Otherwise, working virtually is not an option, and time taken off due to generalized concerns about COVID-19 uses up their vacation days.
“We do have one employee who recently had a baby and that’s a medical condition that allows her to work from home virtually when her maternity leave is over,” Sandlin said.
--
Vacation days
Sandlin said city directors asked for guidance from the Personnel Board on how to deal with the vacation days that some employees weren’t able to use during the pandemic, causing some to have accumulated more than the 80 hours in vacation they’re allowed to carry over into the new calendar year.
She said directors reported about 80 employees, most of whom are firefighters or police officers, are in this situation. She didn’t know how many days of accumulated vacation they may have left at year's end.
Sandlin said the Finance Department has already said the city won’t make a payout for remaining vacation days. Employees start with two weeks of vacation annually, and directors start at three weeks. The maximum is four weeks off.
“One of the concerns is the city has a long history of employees taking significant time off in November and December around the holidays,” Sandlin said. “And it’s been frustrating to the directors that they feel hamstrung because employees often dictate when they want to take off.”
Commission member Darius Crayton said this issue is not unique to COVID-19.
“We really need a long-term solution,” Crayton said.
Crayton said employees who have built up vacation days this year need to take as much time off as possible without impacting operations, but another problem is deciding who has priority on taking these unused days.
Personnel Board attorney Richard Lehr said the city can regulate when employees take vacation. He said the city could offer to allow employees to cash in vacation days at half the cost of a day’s pay.
Sandlin said she would carry the suggestion to Finance, but she’s not optimistic it will get support because the department is worried about cash flow due to the pandemic's impact on revenue.
Sandlin said the directors need some guidance soon, and Crayton suggested the Personnel Board may need to hold a called meeting before October.
“Directors need to know what to do so they can start working those vacation days in during October, November and December,” Crayton said.
