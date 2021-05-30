The 44th Alabama Jubilee had to scrub its balloon race Saturday morning because of windy conditions, but festivalgoers still shopped for arts and crafts, enjoyed entertainment and admired fancy cars, tractors and motorcycles.
The weekend event at Point Mallard Park drew steady crowds throughout the day in its return after being canceled by the pandemic in 2020. The festival resumes today, culminating with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Vendors taking part in the Decatur Art Guild’s Arts and Crafts Show filled the pavilion on the first day. Artists sold items ranging from paintings to home décor to photographs.
Jeanette Cramer, 67, of Danville, returned to the Jubilee for her seventh year selling ceramic sculptures. She said she was pleased to see people interested in her offerings after a year without business opportunities.
“There were no shows at all last year with the pandemic,” Cramer said. “People are really coming in today ... everybody’s trying to get back to normalcy."
Shawn Doughty, 50, interested guests with his Alabama- and Southern-themed cartoon artwork printed on different objects like coffee mugs, placemats and bookmarks after three years away from the Jubilee. Doughty said Saturday alone outperformed most shows where he sells his art.
“It’s nice just to get back out again seeing people,” Doughty said. “This is probably our best one-day show that we’ve ever had, and that’s even comparing to the big Von Braun Center shows that we have.”
Auto show
This year’s Auto Expo near the Point Mallard Ice Complex featured a slew of vintage and modern cars from the 1920s to the present. Some participants said they have seen more vehicles in other years, but they believe this year saw an increase in visitors.
Ronnie Leatherwood, 68, of Killen, exhibited a light blue 1971 Chevrolet C10, which he modified with a Camaro Super Sport transmission and an LSA supercharged engine. Lower temperatures and clear skies created more favorable conditions for the car show and may have led to a greater turnout, he said.
“I believe there’s a little bit more people here than (2019),” Leatherwood said. “It’s not quite as hot as it was then, and there had been a rainstorm and it was quite muddy."
This was Leatherwood’s second year in the Auto Expo, and he said he was glad to be back, especially with the number of people present.
“We go to a lot of shows,” he said. “I’ve already attended 15 shows this year and this is by far the biggest turnout that I’ve been to.”
Expo participants were charged $20 to admit their cars into the show but had the opportunity to win back their $20 if the number on their admission ticket was called out by an announcer. A few vendors were also present to sell auto parts to participants and festival patrons.
Doug Poole, 75, formerly managed the Auto Expo and has been involved with the show for about 14 years. This year, he said, he saw fewer auto parts vendors because of the gap year but was happy to exhibit his black 1957 Chevrolet to passersby.
“Everything we’ve got we enjoy showing,” he said. “People come by and look at (our cars) and a lot of them have old memories with them.”
Motorcycles and tractors
New this year to the schedule lineup was a motorcycle show hosted by the Alabama chapter of the Sons of Liberty. Club members rode their bikes onto Jubilee Field, raising donations in support of first responders.
Eddie and Donna Proctor, both 55, participated in the motorcycle show after having been members of Sons of Liberty for just over a year. They said they enjoyed allowing children photo opportunities on their bikes.
When asked if they might have inspired any children to become future motorcyclists, Eddie said with a chuckle, “I don’t know about that, we just enjoy letting our hair flow in the wind.”
Tractors lined the road on Jubilee Field just up from the motorcycles, where various activities were held such as the Parade of Power and the Tractor Games. Antique tractors were also on display.
The Hound and Hare Race was to take off from Jubilee Field around 6 a.m. Saturday, but Clay Turner, balloonmeister for the Alabama Jubilee, had to call off the race around 4:30 a.m. Winds reached 7 mph northwest between 6-7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which is a risk for safe balloon flight, Turner said.
The Lynn Layton Key Grab for balloonists was scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. today, with pilots expected to arrive at Point Mallard from 7-8 a.m. Tethered flights are scheduled for 5:15-7:15 p.m. today. All balloon activities are dependent on the weather.
The entertainment today includes a karaoke contest from 2-4 p.m., and music by pop and rock group Four on the Floor and country artist John King in the evening. The motorcycle show will be back from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today, and the arts and crafts show will open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Parking will be available at GE on Point Mallard Parkway. Shuttle rides cost $5 per person, round trip.
